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Inside The Numbers: Panthers vs. Lions in Week 4

A look at some of the key stats from the game, as well as the snap counts from Sunday's win over the Lions in Week 4

Oct 05, 2026 at 08:27 AM
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by Kassidy Hill & Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — A look inside the numbers and snap counts from Sunday's 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

  • The Panthers have scored over 30 points for the third time this season, marking the first time in team history they have surpassed 30 points in three of their first four games of a season.
  • The Panthers' 121 points scored this season are the most by the team in the first four games of a season in team history, surpassing the previous high of 109 in the 2016 season
  • With today's victory, the Panthers improve their all-time record against the Lions to 9-4 (.692) and their all-time home record against Detroit to 7-1 (.875). That is the team's third-best winning percentage against one opponent and their best home winning percentage against one opponent.
  • Today's game marks Carolina's first victory on Sunday Night Football since 10/25/15 against Philadelphia (27-16).
  • For the third consecutive season, the Panthers enter the bye week coming oﬀ a victory (31-28 victory over the Rams in Week 13 of 2025 and a 20-17 victory over the Giants in Week 10 of 2024).

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  • Quarterback Bryce Young completed 29-of-41 passes (season-high 70.7 percent) for 329 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions and a 110.7 rating. It marked his fifth career 300-yard passing game and second this season.
  • This marks the fourth time in team history a quarterback has completed at least 70 percent of his passes and passed for at least 325 passing yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, joining Cam Newton on 10/8/18 at Detroit, Jake Delhomme on 10/30/05 vs. Minnesota and Steve Beuerlein on 12/18/99 against San Francisco.
  • Young is the first quarterback in team history with at least 250 passing yards and a touchdown pass in each of the team's first four games of a season.
  • Young completed a career-best 11 passes to begin the game, marking the first time a Panthers quarterback has completed the first 11 passes of a game since Teddy Bridgewater in Week 10, 2020 against Tampa Bay.
  • Young leads the NFL (ahead of Monday Night Football) in passing yards (1,268 yards), passing first downs (63), completions of 10-plus yards (55), and completions of 25-plus yards (13). He's also leading in passing yards under pressure (411), passing touchdowns under pressure (4), deep passing yards (321), and passing touchdowns outside the numbers (7).
  • He is tied for third in passing touchdowns (9).
  • Young now has nine touchdown passes this season, the most by a Panthers quarterback in the team's first four games of a season in team history. The previous high of eight was held by Kerry Collins (1998) and Jake Delhomme (2007).
  • Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set career highs with 14 catches for 192 receiving yards and tied a career high with two touchdown receptions. He is the first player in team history with at least 10 catches, 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game.
  • McMillan's 14 receptions are tied for the second-most in a single game in team history, trailing only Christian McCaﬀrey's 15 receptions on 12/22/19 at Indianapolis. McCaﬀrey had 14 catches on 9/16/18 against Detroit and Steve Smith had 14 receptions on 11/20/05 at Chicago.
  • McMillan's 192 receiving yards are also tied for the second most in a game in team history, trailing only Steve Smith's 201 receiving yards on 10/30/05 against Minnesota. Muhsin Muhammad also had 192 receiving yards on 9/13/98 at New Orleans.
  • McMillan surpassed 100 receiving yards in a game for the fourth time in his career, tying Kelvin Benjamin for the second most by a player in their first two seasons in team history and trailing only D.J. Moore (five).
  • McMillan had nine catches for 147 receiving yards in the first half, marking the most first-half catches in team history and the fourth-most first-half receiving yards. Only Steve Smith (153 on 10/30/05), Ed Dickson (152 on 10/8/17) & Patrick Jeﬀers (152 on 12/26/99) had more.
  • According to Next Gen Stats, McMillan ran 32.5 percent of his routes from the slot (13-of-40), his highest rate in a game of his career. On those 13 routes, he caught all six targets for 94 yards and both of his touchdowns, all of which set career highs from the slot.
  • He also recorded at least one reception against a career-high seven defenders – no Panthers pass catcher has caught passes against more defenders since Christian McCaffrey in Week 8, 2018. McMillan matched up most frequently with D.J. Reed and Roger McCreary; across 21 combined matchups with the pair, McMillan caught three of five targets for 62 yards and a touchdown.
  • Running back Chuba Hubbard set season highs in rushes (20), rushing yards (122), average per carry (6.1) and rushing touchdowns (two). It marks his third-career game with at least 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, tied with Tshimanga Biakabutuka and Christian McCaﬀrey for the second most in team history. Only DeAngelo Williams (eight) has more.
  • Hubbard has 3,992 career rushing yards, surpassing Christian McCaﬀrey (3,980) for the fourth-most in team history. Only Jonathan Stewart (7,318), DeAngelo Williams (6,846) and Cam Newton (5,036) have more.
  • Hubbard's 15-yard touchdown run in the first quarter marked the 25th rushing touchdown of his career. He became the fifth player in team history with 25 career rushing touchdowns.
  • Hubbard had two rushing touchdowns in a game for the fourth time in his career. It also marked his fifth-career game with two scrimmage touchdowns and second this season.
  • Hubbard matched his career-high with four explosive runs (10-plus yards). He also gained 82 yards after contact and forced seven missed tackles for 42 extra yards, all season-highs.
  • Hubbard recorded a career-high 101 yards (fourth-most by any player this season) and one of his touchdowns on 15 zone blocking runs and totaled 100 yards and both touchdowns on 11 first down carries.
  • Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen recorded his career-high third sack of the season and has now recorded a sack in three of four games this season. He is the first Panther since 2021 (Brian Burns and Haason Reddick) to record a sack in three of the team's first four games of a season.
  • Defensive tackle Derrick Brown recorded two passes defensed, marking his seventh-career game with multiple passes defensed. Since entering the league in 2020, Brown's 31 passes defensed and the second most among all defensive linemen (Cameron Heyward – 38).
  • Linebacker Devin Lloyd totaled nine tackles today and now has 31 on the season, marking the most by a player in his first three games as a Panther since at least 2000.

Snap Counts

Take a look at the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Panthers in Week 4 of the regular season against the Lions.

PlayerOffensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Corey Bullock75 (100%)6 (20%)
Robert Hunt75 (100%)6 (20%)
Rasheed Walker75 (100%)6 (20%)
Luke Fortner75 (100%)
Bryce Young75 (100%)
Brycen Tremayne69 (92%)16 (53%)
Tetairoa McMillan67 (89%)
Chuba Hubbard63 (84%)
Monroe Freeling48 (64%)4 (13%)
Mitchell Evans46 (61%)14 (47%)
Darren Waller40 (53%)
Tommy Tremble38 (51%)3 (10%)
John Metchie28 (37%)
Stone Forsythe27 (36%)6 (20%)
AJ Dillon11 (15%)
Ja'seem Reed10 (13%)
Tre Tyus2 (3%)18 (60%)
David Moore1 (1%)9 (30%)
  • First things first, we need to find a medal and a large hydration beverage of Brycen Tremayne's choice today, and offer to get him a sandwich. Normally a special-teams-only guy, he was pressed into service on offense and played 85 total snaps. That's an insane amount of professional football for a human being to play in one day. At 92 percent of the offense and 53 percent of the special teams snaps (down from his normal 80 percent) he was out there nearly every play. And he's performing well enough on offense that he's making a case for a role there when others are well.
  • With three tight ends over 50 percent of the snaps, you could tell what kind of day it was going to be. Darren Waller's going to get his because he's a dangerous target, but Mitchell Evans playing 61 percent of the offensive snaps is an eye-opener. Other than Tetairoa McMillan having a record night, receivers were almost extraneous, with fourth and fifth options Ja'seem Reed (in his NFL debut) and David Moore getting 11 snaps between them. That's a statement of intent.
  • This is a little thing, perhaps. But the Panthers haven't gotten through a game with all five linemen playing every snap yet. That's because of injuries the last two weeks, and clearing the benches in blowouts the first two weeks. If it's like Atlanta, cool. If it's because people keep getting dinged (this week was Monroe Freeling), less cool.
PlayerDefensive snapsSpecial teams snaps
Akayleb Evans71 (100%)6 (20%)
Devin Lloyd71 (100%)
Will Lee71 (100%)
Tre'von Moehrig71 (100%)
Nick Scott70 (99%)
Derrick Brown54 (76%)6 (20%)
Pat Jones54 (76%)
Bobby Okereke53 (75%)
Zakee Wheatley45 (63%)
Jaelan Phillips42 (59%)
Princely Umanmielen37 (52%)
Lee Hunter24 (34%)1 (4%)
Bobby Brown20 (28%)6 (20%)
Aaron Hall19 (27%)6 (20%)
Lathan Ransom18 (25%)21 (70%)
Chau Smith-Wade18 (25%)15 (50%)
Trevis Gipson18 (25%)10 (33%)
TeRah Edwards14 (20%)8 (27%)
Thomas Incoom10 (14%)24 (80%)
Isaiah Simmons1 (1%)24 (80%)
  • You saw with your own two eyes last night the difference Devin Lloyd can make in a defense when he plays every snap. Alongside Derrick Brown, playing his new-normal 76 percent of the snaps, the two stars of that defense stayed available and stayed making plays. The fact that none of the other linemen played more than 34 percent of the snaps speaks to the kind of rock Brown is for this entire system.
  • Rookie safety Zakee Wheatley has quickly become a trusted part of the defense, going from inactive in the opener to finding a big role here, playing 63 percent of the snaps and cementing his role as the fifth DB, regardless of deployment.
  • You can talk about the importance of depth; by the end of this game, the players they considered as such were all de facto regulars, from Akayleb Evans to Will Lee III to Wheatley to Trevis Gipson to all the guys who were on the field in the fourth quarter of a season of attrition. That's been on purpose, and it's been critical.
PlayerSpecial teams snaps
Jackson Kuwatch24 (80%)
Feleipe Franks18 (60%)
Tyrel Dodson18 (60%)
Ryan Fitzgerald13 (43%)
Robert Rochell12 (40%)
Sam Martin9 (30%)
JJ Jansen9 (30%)
Sam Hecht6 (20%)
Torricelli Simpkins6 (20%)
  • This was another of those games where you're stretched so thin on defense that Isaiah Simmons and Thomas Incoom were out there playing meaningful snaps (or, in Simmons case, snap). With Lloyd back, Tyrel Dodson was a special-teams-only player, which again speaks to the intentionality of making the bottom half of the roster better.
  • Torricelli Simpkins III made his debut blocking for kicks, meaning the Charlotte native will forever be a Panthers legend, while Robert Rochell appeared in his third different stint with the team after being called up from the practice squad.

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Lions | October 4, 2026

Check out some of the best game action photos from Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

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