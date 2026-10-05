The lights aren't too bright for Tetairoa McMillan as he resets the Panthers' record books with a dominant performance

There was a point during the week this didn't seem a given. It wasn't a great week of practice between Young and McMillan, according to Canales.

"There were some misses," admitted Canales. "They had to work through some stuff and talk through it."

But then the duo came together, both after practice and again on Sunday night, to prove why Carolina took them both in the Top 8 of their respective drafts and has asked them to change a franchise.

"I've been a part of this before where you don't make a judgment on what's going to happen on Sunday as the guys continue to work and find that," continued Canales. "And then for it to show up like that tonight was beautiful."

Added Young, "When it's someone like that, I mean, I trust him so much; we have so many banked reps from these two years: offseason, OTAs, all that stuff. You practice enough, you're not going to get every route, but I know the player he is; he's special.