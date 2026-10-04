Once again, Panthers hoping to get the run game going against the Lions

"I can tell it means something to the guys," Canales said. "They understand how important it is to our whole football philosophy and how we want to play. And I've watched the group, the offensive line in particular; I've watched those guys just be really meticulous about what they're doing and the different ways that people try to challenge us with our different run types.

"And so when I see that, when I see that ownership and I see the guys coming together talking a little longer after the play, connecting like that, it, it usually leads to good things because that's what it all comes down to is hitting those combos together, hitting them the right way, being able to handle movement, being able to handle blitzes and those things and so, the guys are heading in the right direction right there.

"I'm confident we'll get this thing rolling."

And while Canales was still in Seattle in 2022, when the Panthers ran about four unique plays but still gained 223 on the ground to steal a road win, Hubbard remembers what that feels like.