Once again, Panthers hoping to get the run game going against the Lions

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers' run game let them down the week before. It was the thing they counted on, and it wasn't there until it was too late.
So they set their mind to fixing it, and not only was the weather not going to deter them, it was going to encourage them.
That's tonight, and that was on Christmas Eve 2022, the last time the Lions came to Bank of America Stadium.
That day four years ago, it wasn't the rain in the forecast that worried them, because it would have frozen long before it hit the ground. That day, it was 20 degrees at kickoff, the coldest home game in franchise history, and only the natives of Alberta felt at home.
"I felt like everyone was a little Canadian that day for the Panthers," running back Chuba Hubbard said with a grin. "It was definitely in our favor a little bit."
Of course, in 2022, things were different in other ways, but as that team came down the stretch, it was defined by its defense and run game. But they managed just 21 yards on the ground the week before against the Steelers.
So it became a mindset going into the following week.
The Panthers ran for a franchise-record 320 yards that day, with Hubbard carrying 12 times for 125 yards in support of D'Onta Foreman (21-165-1). And beyond the cold, that insistence on getting the run game going was defining.
"I think that was a Christmas Eve game; I almost forgot about that game," Hubbard said with a grin at the memory. "Yeah, that was a good game."
But when Hubbard was asked if it was more fun to win that way than by passing, he shifted from Canadian running back mode back to team captain mode, because it hasn't been that way this year.
"Shoot, for me it's all the same; winning the game is winning the game," he said. "So that's really about what you want to attack, whether you run the ball a bunch, whether you pass the ball a bunch. However it looks, you just want to win the game. So not too worried if it's done running the ball or passing."
So far this season, the Panthers have had one part of the offense working, and it hasn't been Hubbard's part. Bryce Young leads the league in passing, and the Panthers have only run the ball on about a third of their attempts (with 67 attempts in three games, of their 196 total snaps).
That's out of balance for what they want to be and what they want to do, so when head coach Dave Canales saw the weekend forecast, he didn't mind.
"Well, rain," Canales said Friday, his face brightening like the skies aren't expected to. "I mean, it's going to be raining on both of us, so then all of a sudden the whole game comes down to the run game and who can execute it better.
"And that's been something that we've been trying to get going, and the Lions as well, they've had some fantastic days running the ball, and they've had a couple where it's kind of been middle of the road. We've been trying to get a consistency in our run game, so when it does pour, depending on the type of rain, of course, that is a factor."
Among the other Panthers injuries this week, they're also without left guard Damien this week, perhaps their most consistent lineman this year. He'll be replaced by Corey Bullock, but the entire group is aware of what's happened in three games this season, and why it isn't consistent with the way they're built.
"I can tell it means something to the guys," Canales said. "They understand how important it is to our whole football philosophy and how we want to play. And I've watched the group, the offensive line in particular; I've watched those guys just be really meticulous about what they're doing and the different ways that people try to challenge us with our different run types.
"And so when I see that, when I see that ownership and I see the guys coming together talking a little longer after the play, connecting like that, it, it usually leads to good things because that's what it all comes down to is hitting those combos together, hitting them the right way, being able to handle movement, being able to handle blitzes and those things and so, the guys are heading in the right direction right there.
"I'm confident we'll get this thing rolling."
And while Canales was still in Seattle in 2022, when the Panthers ran about four unique plays but still gained 223 on the ground to steal a road win, Hubbard remembers what that feels like.
And he's hoping he can feel that way again soon.
Ahead of Sunday night's black out against the Detroit Lions, check out a historical collection of photos of all the times the Panthers have worn all black uniforms over the past few seasons.