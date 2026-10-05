For Chuba Hubbard and the run game, Sunday night's win was about "attitude"

That violence has always been part of Hubbard's game, lurking just underneath the surface and bursting out in explosive runs when the Panthers needed it most, as he did Sunday night. The Lions defense has been much maligned, but in two of their first three outings, they were being attacked through the air. Young and Tetairoa McMillan drew blood that way too Sunday night, with Young throwing for 329 passing yards.

"Obviously Bryce and the receivers were getting it open. We were calling great plays, and then O-line was just opening it up, so it was a good feeling," said Hubbard. "We were all just, I always use the analogy, chopping at the tree. We kept chopping, fixing the things, kind of figuring it out, but you know, obviously I attribute it to the receivers and obviously Bryce for opening it up for us and then the offensive line to the rest."