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Bryce Young's not going to talk about MVP chants, but others will

The Panthers quarterback had another stellar night at just the right time, and had fans chanting at he should be the most valuable player. That was less important to him than the win over the Lions, but it also considers the fact that no quarterback in the league has better numbers right now.

Oct 05, 2026 at 09:36 AM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — Dave Canales just smiled when he was asked if he had ever heard a crowd chant "MVP, MVP" for one of his own players.

For one thing, he coached Russell Wilson in Seattle for a long time, and if it weren't for some guy named Cam Newton in 2015, he'd likely have coached one. But also, he knew Bryce Young wasn't here for any talk about that no matter how well he played, which would be proven true moments later.

"I mean, I was in Seattle for a long time, so there was definitely some, some of that," Canales laughed. "But, hey, you know what, we don't worry about those things. Bryce is, he'd be up here, he'd tell you right now, it's about the team, it's about playing together. We needed all three phases, and that's what happened."

And as predicted, that was pretty much Young's reaction after his latest standout performance in the 32-26 win over the Lions.

"Yeah, I heard it," Young said with a laugh, but then fidgeting at the lectern because he is not super comfortable talking about himself. "In the moment, you're just focusing on executing and trying to move the team. Obviously a huge blessing, the support, and I mean the Bank tonight was electric. They caused some false starts. They made it hard on them, and when the Bank's rocking like that, we take a lot of pride in that. So I'm super, super grateful for the fans."

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It didn't go any better for reporters the next time he was asked about it, at least if the goal was to get Young to make himself the center of attention.

"Again, I'll be honest, in the moment I was just thinking about trying to get the next play off," he said. "It's still fresh, so again, obviously the support is a huge blessing. I'm super grateful for this community, for the fan base. It's been amazing being out here, and yeah, it's a blessing, but again it doesn't affect us as a football team.

"It doesn't give us any extra yards, any extra points. We have to earn those again. It's a bye week, so we'll go back, we'll do some self-scout, see what we can improve on, get ready for the next week. So, you know, turn the page, and it's all about football."

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If they gave MVP awards for redirection and staying on message, Young would have earned support for that also, but on Sunday night, he continued the kind of play that has earned him so much notice.

The stat sheet tells a lot of the story. He was 29-of-41 for 329 yards and two touchdowns, for a 110.7 passer rating. It's the second 300-yard game in four tries this year, and he only had three in his first three years combined.

And he's setting all kinds of new franchise highs, and doing a lot of first-sinces that include names like Cam Newton and Jake Delhomme and Steve Beuerlein.

But looking around the NFL at the moment, you can tell why fans were excited. He's not just playing some of the best Panthers quarterback football; he's playing some of the best football in the NFL.

The Saints' Tyler Shough is playing tonight against the Falcons, but as we sit here drinking coffee, the Panthers quarterback leads the league in passing yards (1,268), passing first downs (63), completions of 10-plus yards (55), and completions of 25-plus yards (13). He's also leading in passing yards under pressure (411), passing touchdowns under pressure (four), deep passing yards (321), and passing touchdowns outside the numbers (seven). He's tied for third in passing touchdowns (nine), and might be higher in that category if backup Kenny Pickett hadn't finished the first two games of the season in blowouts (one good, one bad).

"That's stats; for us, the only stat we care about is the win column," Young said, and you can tell we might as well ask someone else about this if you want any perspective on Young himself.

And there were plenty of people willing to.

"I mean, he's really found his way," said fellow captain Derrick Brown, also a master of post-game messaging. "He's in the zone, and I hope he continues. Wish him nothing but luck on that one."

Running back Chuba Hubbard had more to say than the matter-of-fact Brown, perhaps because he's been in every huddle with Young since he arrived as the first pick in the 2023 draft, into a situation not exactlyt set up for him to succeed.

Hubbard's also not a talk-about-himself guy, but discussing the journey his quarterback has been on, and people noticing that he's playing well at the moment, got a big smile out of him.

"I mean, he deserves it all," Hubbard said. "He's been through so much, and he's just continuing to work every single year. I've always said since Day 1, he's a one-of-one player. He does things that not everyone can do and it shows, so I'm just happy for him. I'm happy to have him as my QB. . . .

"I mean, everyone's asking what's different about Bryce. Bryce has been the same guy. He's a one-of-one player, one-of-one guy. Like I said, he makes plays that not everyone can make, and it's just coming to light now. It's all glory to God, but he's been him."

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Zach Tarrant

Somebody asked Hubbard about Tetairoa McMillan, and he grinned and replied: "He's also him."

And certainly having more hims around him (including Hubbard) has helped. But the progression is undeniable.

Quarterbacks get all the attention; that's the nature of the game, but Young has earned respect in the locker room by being a fellow grinder, and spending the time and keeping the focus on the things that are important. Hubbard talked about how "gritty" the team played Sunday night, and asked for an example, came up with something that will get plenty of attention on the highlight reels.

Faced with a third-and-14 late in the fourth quarter, against a surging Lions team that's capable of scoring in a hurry, he rolled out of the pocket to find McMillan for an 18-yard gain, buying more time and forcing the Lions to burn all their timeouts.

"That's a huge play," Hubbard said. "Keeps the clock running, obviously. Like I said, we want to finish that job, but plays like that just showed up over and over for the difference."

Those are the things his teammates lock into, as well as the toughness to go into the medical tent last week to get a knee looked at, but to come back and not miss a snap, putting himself on the line for others.

That's the stuff they respond to, more than fans saying those three letters, which we haven't heard in this stadium since 2015 — coincidentally, the last time Sunday Night Football was here. (And Newton himself noticed, posting on social media last night in his distinctive typeface, "Dear Bryce Young, I want to be like you when I grow up. You're balling, clan. One love.")

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McMillan, who was the recipient of much of the good work, laughed and said the chants didn't register with him during the game.

What Young was doing did.

"I'm (going to) be totally honest, somebody told me that after the game," McMillan said. "I did not know they were chanting "MVP" chants for Bryce. Maybe it's just I was too locked into the game, but that guy, obviously, his road to where he is now has been incredible.

"He's elevated every single year, and he comes in with the same mindset every day. His authenticity is really special. He's the same guy every day. He treats everybody the same, and he comes to this building wanting to be great, and that's all you really can ask for in your captain and your leader."

Game Action Gallery | Panthers vs. Lions | October 4, 2026

Check out some of the best game action photos from Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

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