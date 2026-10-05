Bryce Young's not going to talk about MVP chants, but others will

"I mean, he's really found his way," said fellow captain Derrick Brown, also a master of post-game messaging. "He's in the zone, and I hope he continues. Wish him nothing but luck on that one."

Running back Chuba Hubbard had more to say than the matter-of-fact Brown, perhaps because he's been in every huddle with Young since he arrived as the first pick in the 2023 draft, into a situation not exactlyt set up for him to succeed.

Hubbard's also not a talk-about-himself guy, but discussing the journey his quarterback has been on, and people noticing that he's playing well at the moment, got a big smile out of him.

"I mean, he deserves it all," Hubbard said. "He's been through so much, and he's just continuing to work every single year. I've always said since Day 1, he's a one-of-one player. He does things that not everyone can do and it shows, so I'm just happy for him. I'm happy to have him as my QB. . . .