Week 4 Inactives vs. Detroit: Jalen Coker out this week

Coker was questionable on Friday's final injury report, but head coach Dave Canales said that if he weren't likely to play, they'd elevate wide receiver Ja'seem Reed from the practice squad.
They elevated Reed Saturday, along with cornerback Robert Rochell.
Without Coker, the Panthers go into the game with Tetairoa McMillan, Brycen Tremayne, John Metchie III, David Moore, and Reed at wide receiver.
The Panthers are also without left guard Damien Lewis tonight, and Corey Bullock will work in his place.
Also inactive for the Panthers are emergency third quarterback Haynes King, tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, rookie tackle Albert Reese, and defensive tackle Cam Jackson.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
TE Ja'Tavion Sanders
QB Haynes King (emergency third QB)
WR Jalen Coker
G Damien Lewis
OT Albert Reese
DT Cam Jackson
View photos of the Panthers as they arrive to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Lions in Week 4.