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Panthers place wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve

The Panthers will be without Legette for at least the next four weeks. Plus practice squad elevations to create depth for Sunday night's game against the Lions.

Oct 03, 2026 at 04:00 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers already knew they'd be without Xavier Legette this week.

Now they know they'll be without him for at least the next four.

The Panthers placed Legette on injured reserve on Saturday.

The third-year wideout suffered the injury during the Atlanta game, after hauling in a 55-yard reception. But he hasn't played since, as he was inactive last week.

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In other transactions Saturday, they brought up young wide receiver Ja'seem Reed and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their first elevations this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Kenny Pickett and Ja'seem Reed are seen during Carolina Panthers preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026 at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

Reed gives them some depth and cover for Jalen Coker's status. He is questionable on the injury report, and head coach Dave Canales said Friday they wanted to continue to evaluate him throughout the weekend. The team's leading receiver did some individual work on Friday and a limited amount of team reps.

Otherwise, they have Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie III, David Moore, and Brycen Tremayne on the roster, with Reed available for the week.

They're also not deep at cornerback, with Akayleb Evans and Will Lee III moving into the starting roles vacated when Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on injured reserve Wednesday, and Chau Smith-Wade is the only other corner on the 53, with Rochell available for the week.

Also Saturday, rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling cleared the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play. He had previously been listed as questionable.

Panthers practice | Week 4 vs. Lions | October 1, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Joe Gilbert is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Center Sam Hecht is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Will Lee III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Akayleb Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back AJ Dillon is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith and cornerback Zion Childress are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith and cornerback Zion Childress are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver John Metchie III, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young, wide receiver John Metchie III, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and wide receiver Jalen Coker are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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