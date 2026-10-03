Panthers place wide receiver Xavier Legette on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers already knew they'd be without Xavier Legette this week.
Now they know they'll be without him for at least the next four.
The Panthers placed Legette on injured reserve on Saturday.
The third-year wideout suffered the injury during the Atlanta game, after hauling in a 55-yard reception. But he hasn't played since, as he was inactive last week.
In other transactions Saturday, they brought up young wide receiver Ja'seem Reed and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their first elevations this year.
Reed gives them some depth and cover for Jalen Coker's status. He is questionable on the injury report, and head coach Dave Canales said Friday they wanted to continue to evaluate him throughout the weekend. The team's leading receiver did some individual work on Friday and a limited amount of team reps.
Otherwise, they have Tetairoa McMillan, John Metchie III, David Moore, and Brycen Tremayne on the roster, with Reed available for the week.
They're also not deep at cornerback, with Akayleb Evans and Will Lee III moving into the starting roles vacated when Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson went on injured reserve Wednesday, and Chau Smith-Wade is the only other corner on the 53, with Rochell available for the week.
Also Saturday, rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling cleared the concussion protocol and has been cleared to play. He had previously been listed as questionable.
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 4.