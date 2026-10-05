Monday Brew: Light at the end of the bye week tunnel, after a big win

Tremayne's toughness impacting offense

With Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette sidelined in Week 4 (and Legette out for at least four weeks now on IR), the Panthers offense knew two things: one, they were going to make Tetairoa McMillan an even bigger part of the offense, which worked beautifully with 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Second, receivers from the rest of the corps had to step up.

John Metchie III and Darren Waller were a big part of that Sunday night, with three receptions each for 37 and 36 yards, respectively. It was also Brycen Tremayne.

The longtime special teams ace is on the field with the offense often because of his prowess as a blocking receiver. But when Coker was sidelined in Week 3, Tremayne's size and time on the field came in handy with four receptions for 83 yards. He did so again Sunday night. It might have only been two receptions for 32 yards, but both were chain movers that kept touchdown drives going.

"This is BT," bragged Canales of his receiver. "He's a guy you can count on. It's the toughness, it's how much he cares about whatever he does, whether it's special teams or offense. He takes a lot of pride in his work.