Monday Brew: Light at the end of the bye week tunnel, after a big win

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers haven't had much injury news lately that you'd consider good.
But when head coach Dave Canales met with reporters Monday, following the 32-26 win over the Lions, he offered a bit of hope for reinforcements.
After the bye week, all players on the reserve NFI and PUP lists, and those who went on IR before Week 1, are eligible to return to practice. They won't all necessarily be activated, but Canales mentioned three particular players who could be ready soon.
He said running back Trevor Etienne should be ready to resume practicing when they get back next week, so he can return to his return roles. They've rotated a number of guys through those spots while he was out, with five different players handling kickoffs, and three returning punts.
Canales also said that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (neck surgery) were close, but awaiting medical clearances.
"With T-Mo and with Turk, we need medical clearance, so we're going to be really at the mercy of the evaluations that happen in this next week," Canales said. "To see if we can get those guys back, and really they're physically, we've pushed them as hard as we can, within the confines of their mode, to know that they're physically ready to do it. But then there's structural stuff, the medical stuff, with T-Mo that we're at the mercy of."
Canales also said that veteran right tackle Taylor Moton (blood clots) and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton (neck surgery) were close, but awaiting medical clearances.
"With T-Mo and with Turk, we need medical clearance, so we're going to be really at the mercy of the evaluations that happen in this next week," Canales said. "To see if we can get those guys back, and really they're physically, we've pushed them as hard as we can, within the confines of their mode, to know that they're physically ready to do it. But then there's structural stuff, the medical stuff, with T-Mo that we're at the mercy of."
He said left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (patellar tendon tear) has "still got a ways," but was trending in the right direction. The hope remains that he could return this year, but he's not as far along in the return-to-play program as the others.
"Ickey's still progressing well; they're pushing him, he's moving, he's jumping, he's doing some different things," Canales said. "But we have to be able to get it to a point where he's getting pushed on, and all those things, and that's still in front of us. But he's in great spirits. He's attacking it. They're doing a great job with him in RTP, but he's going to have a little bit of a wait still."
Any amount of those guys returning will be good news for the Panthers, who need the break after a longer-than-normal preseason.
Injury updates from Sunday night
The Panthers had a couple of significant absences Sunday night, and they won't know about their availability until well into the following week when they return to practice prior to the Eagles game.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hamstring) and right tackle Monroe Freeling (knee) left the game and were not able to return.
Canales said they weren't long-term injuries, but he wasn't sure if either player would be available for the Eagles game.
"We're monitoring those guys right now," Canales said.
He said they were "hopeful" that Phillips would be ready for Week 6.
"We'll see; He's got to go through the right progression of it," Canales said. We'll push him the right way at the right pace, based on him.
Monroe's knee, he got rolled up on. Again, same type of thing. These guys are well within the window that we think they could make it back. I can't say that that's going to happen for the Eagles game. We have to see. It really is going to be: go through this week, treat it, get to next week, for the game week to be able to start pushing them and see if they're going to be available."
Early bye feels like a "gift" now
The Panthers locker room had a distinct bye week vibe Monday evening. Whether it was Bryce Young making sure to say bye to all of his teammates on his way out the door or Devin Lloyd teasing his plans: "I'll be headed out of state, kind of get away a little bit, but still staying in shape, obviously, but just kind of mentally getting my head out of it a little bit."
A group of those who live in Charlotte hung around, not ready to head home just yet but knowing they'd do so soon because this is a bye week the Panthers need at this point in the season.
A bye week is what you make it in the NFL. The previous two seasons, Carolina had late bye weeks (Week 11 and Week 14), a window they used to reset, heal up, and — as was the case last season — set up for a playoff run. They came at what felt like the perfect time.
So, when the 2026 schedule came out, a Week 5 bye stood out, and initially, not in the best way. It's the earliest possible bye week available in the NFL, and only two clubs have one this week (the Panthers and the Chiefs).
But with various injuries ranging from serious to nagging plaguing the roster up and down, a week to catch their breath feels like a blessing now; or as Dave Canales called it, a "gift."
"The gift of the early bye week, first off, we have a bunch of guys that are nicked up that's going to buy us a little bit of time to get them back and get them ready," explained Canales.
It's also an opportunity to assess where they are as an offense and where they can improve. Granted, with the leading quarterback in the NFL (Bryce Young leads all quarterbacks with 1,268 passing yards) and an offense as a whole that is first in passing yardage (averaging 301.3 a game) and fourth in total offense (405.8 a game), it doesn't seem like there's a ton schematically to change.
But it's not about changing, Canales explained, but redirecting to ensure what is working continues to do so.
"Schematically, we're still pretty close to training camp, and we accumulate 1,000 reps in training camp, and as you look at it, you usually have like a thought about what we're going to be really good at. And some of that's true, some of it isn't," shared Canales. "Some of it through four games, you say, 'We spend a lot of time on these things, and they're not really producing for us.'
"We have to be able to set our pride aside from the investment and say, 'That energy invested needs to go into a couple of the other things that we've found out in the first four weeks that are looking really good, so let's start pressing into that.'"
In other words, Canales continued, "The early bye week allows us to have that fresh picture of things we thought were going to be good and aren't, things that are really struggling; we need to move on. We now have an opportunity as a staff over the next couple of days to really dive into what those things are and then get into our game plan preparing for the Eagles."
Tremayne's toughness impacting offense
With Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette sidelined in Week 4 (and Legette out for at least four weeks now on IR), the Panthers offense knew two things: one, they were going to make Tetairoa McMillan an even bigger part of the offense, which worked beautifully with 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. Second, receivers from the rest of the corps had to step up.
John Metchie III and Darren Waller were a big part of that Sunday night, with three receptions each for 37 and 36 yards, respectively. It was also Brycen Tremayne.
The longtime special teams ace is on the field with the offense often because of his prowess as a blocking receiver. But when Coker was sidelined in Week 3, Tremayne's size and time on the field came in handy with four receptions for 83 yards. He did so again Sunday night. It might have only been two receptions for 32 yards, but both were chain movers that kept touchdown drives going.
"This is BT," bragged Canales of his receiver. "He's a guy you can count on. It's the toughness, it's how much he cares about whatever he does, whether it's special teams or offense. He takes a lot of pride in his work.
"He's a great teammate. And you can feel that sense of connection and ownership from him. He doesn't say much, but he doesn't have to. It's just, it's 100 miles an hour every time he's on the field."
That was evident again on Sunday, even in a moment that seemed like a miscommunication at first but resulted in an explosive play. On a third-and-9 from their own 26-yard line, pressure was crashing down on Bryce Young, and he had to get the ball off. He did so to McMillan, who popped up on a deep crosser.
It was a second-chance play that worked out, but it wasn't what Tremayne was expecting. It wasn't until he heard the crowd that he whipped his head around and saw McMillan right behind him with the ball.
"The route I had is a pretty long route that takes a bit of time, and by the time I heard the crowd roar, I turned around to see what was going on, and I saw TMac with the ball right behind me, and I'm like, 'Oh my God.' I turned around and tried to block, so that was pretty funny.
The block helped spring McMillan for extra yardage, a total of a 26-yard gain that moved the Panthers into Lions territory. The drive finished in a touchdown.
But really, Tremayne being involved in a huge first down isn't a surprise. Last season, 50 percent of Tremayne's catches went for a first down. So far this season, his pace is even better. All six of Tremayne's receptions have gone for a first down.
"It might just be chance, honestly," laughed Tremayne. "I'm just, you know, in the right place at the right time."
It's a little more than that.
"He gives you a chance," explained Canales. "Whatever you need him to do, whether it's insert and block somebody in the core, run an intermediate, really nice route.
"So a guy that's just a competitor, those are the type of guys we love having here. They don't care. No jobs too little, no jobs too big. They just want to win and take pride in how they do it."
Re-live the best moments from Sunday Night Prime Time Football as Panthers legends, special guests, and fans celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football to the Carolinas during the Panthers' 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.