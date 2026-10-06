"Emotional intelligence savant:" Dave Canales has learned how he can impact team beyond calling plays

"He gave up some big plays. He'd be up here telling you, there's a few opportunities that he would love to have back to play differently," Canales said. "And I was able to connect with him on the sidelines and just be like, look, this is a great opportunity. You've given up a few plays, you know, they're going to come back here. So just be ready for the next opp because you're going to get that. There are games where Jaycee is sitting there, and he's bored because they're not throwing on that side.

"Well, there comes a time when the quarterback's got to make a decision, and he's got to go someplace with it. And so that it was about opportunity, and it was also about just letting Akayleb be out there and just play the game, and it's different. Sometimes when a backup quarterback kind of comes in in the second half and does really well, but then they go to the next game, and they have to start, and the team gets to study them and evaluate them. So there's a different mindset and mentality that AK had to put himself in. He hadn't really been in in a while to come out here, play this entire game from that spot. I expect he'll continue to improve off of this one, and he'll be ready for the challenge."