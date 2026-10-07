Tetairoa McMillan named NFC offensive player of the week after historic performance in Week 4

CHARLOTTE — It was a big week for Tetairoa McMillan and it isn't over yet. The Carolina Panthers wide receiver has been named the Week 4 NFC offensive player of the week after a dominating performance against the Detroit Lions.
The Panthers defeated the Lions 32-26 on Sunday Night Football and McMillan was a huge factor in that win, thanks to his 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns.
With linebacker Devin Lloyd earning defensive player of the week in Week 2, the Panthers and the Raiders become the first teams in the league to have both an Offensive Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week. They join the Raiders and Vikings as the only teams with multiple Player of the Week winners this season.
"It was just a great job by the staff, coming together to make sure we're putting him in different situations, getting matchups right, and then from there it was just Bryce Young and TMac," said coach Dave Canales Sunday night.
"A couple of Southern California guys, the lights will never be too bright for those two, and I was just really proud of the way that they came together today."
McMillan made history in a few ways with his performance. He is the first player in team history with at least 10 catches, 175 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game. And his 14 catches and 192 receiving yards both tied for the second-most in a single game in team history (tied with Muhsin Muhammad from Week 2 of 1998 season, behind Steve Smith).
He is the youngest player (23 years, 182 days) in NFL history with at least 14 catches, 190 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a game, and the second player in the league since 2000 to do so in a primetime game.
This marks the first-career Offensive Player of the Week for McMillan, becoming the first wide receiver in team history to earn the honor. He is the 16th Panther ever to win Offensive Player of the Week and the first since quarterback Bryce Young in Week 11 of last season.
McMillan is also the first wide receiver to win an offensive player of the week award this season and is one of four wide receivers to earn the honor over the past three seasons (Ja'Marr Chase twice, Puka Nacua twice and Garrett Wilson).
This marks the third time in team history the Panthers have multiple Player of the Week winners in the first four weeks of the season (Lloyd in Week 2), joining 1996 (John Kasay twice) and 1997 (John Kasay and Ken Walter). Since the beginning of the 2025 season, the Panthers now have won seven Player of the Week awards, tied with the Vikings and Patriots for most in the NFL over that time.
McMillan also won the Himmy award earlier this week. The Himmy is a fan vote and awarded by SportsCenter host Scott Van Pelt on the weekly Monday Night Football pregame show. It honors the player who put up the most dominating performance through the Thursday and Sunday games.
Each week, Van Pelt will send the winner a trophy, commemorating their performance that week that made them "Him." Young previously won the award after his performance in a Week 13 win against the Rams last season.
McMillan's award case is getting full. His 2025 season won him the PFWA (pro football writers of America) rookie of the year award, and then the most prestigious of the season awards for his station: the Associated Press offensive rookie of the year.
Check out some of the best game action photos from Sunday Night Football in Week 4.