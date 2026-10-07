Tetairoa McMillan named NFC offensive player of the week after historic performance in Week 4

This marks the first-career Offensive Player of the Week for McMillan, becoming the first wide receiver in team history to earn the honor. He is the 16th Panther ever to win Offensive Player of the Week and the first since quarterback Bryce Young in Week 11 of last season.

McMillan is also the first wide receiver to win an offensive player of the week award this season and is one of four wide receivers to earn the honor over the past three seasons (Ja'Marr Chase twice, Puka Nacua twice and Garrett Wilson).

This marks the third time in team history the Panthers have multiple Player of the Week winners in the first four weeks of the season (Lloyd in Week 2), joining 1996 (John Kasay twice) and 1997 (John Kasay and Ken Walter). Since the beginning of the 2025 season, the Panthers now have won seven Player of the Week awards, tied with the Vikings and Patriots for most in the NFL over that time.