Around the NFC South: Division power shifts in Week 4 prime time

CHARLOTTE — Three of the four teams in the NFC South got to suit up for prime time in Week 4, and by the end of the week, another team will hit the field on Thursday night. That's a lot of NFC South craziness on the national stage.
Two teams faced off in an emotional prime time anniversary game, another stumbled to its worst start in 13 years, and in Charlotte, the Queen City sparkled on Sunday night football.
The Panthers shined with a 32-26 win over the Detroit Lions that showed the entire NFL world what Bryce Young and Tetairoa McMillan are cooking. The defense also held the Lions to their first sub-30-point game of the season.
The win kept the Panthers first in NFC South standings, a place they would've stayed regardless of the Saints and Falcons outcome on Monday Night Football, thanks to a head-to-head win over Atlanta in Week 2 and a win over a common opponent with the Saints (New Orleans lost to Detroit in Week 1).
NFC South standings after Week 4:
- Carolina Panthers: 2-2, 1-0
- Atlanta Falcons: 2-2, 1-0
- New Orleans Saints: 1-3, 0-1
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 0-4, 0-0
From history in Tampa to B. Robinson going off in New Orleans (but not necessarily the B. Robinson you're thinking of), here's what happened around the rest of the NFC South in Week 4.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-4, 0-0): Daniels makes history for Bucs, but comeback falls short against Packers
The Buccaneers and Packers are two teams juggling a lot of questions and injuries right now. Sunday was a study in who could overcome the obstacles for 60 full minutes. For a while, it looked like the Bucs quarterback would win that battle. But a fourth-quarter comeback fell short, and the Bucs fell 17-14 and went winless through the first quarter of the season.
With Baker Mayfield sidelined with a dislocated thumb in his throwing hand, Tampa Bay turned to Jalon Daniels. The latter became the first undrafted rookie QB to start in the Bucs' history. He finished 19-of-27 for 148 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, while adding 55 yards on eight carries, the most rushing yards by a rookie QB in Bucs history.
After the Bucs picked off Jordan Love with 4:26 remaining and trailed by only three, Daniels took back over. A couple of runs and intermediate throws moved Tampa Bay into Green Bay territory before Daniels took a sack that knocked them back. A failed fourth-down conversion with a minute and a half left let Green Bay kneel it out.
"It's on us," said coach Todd Bowles. "We know what the problem is. It's on us. We can't keep getting close and not winning. That's not good enough. Our record says what we are. We're 0-4. We acknowledge that and correct our own mistakes (or) it's going to keep happening. We talked about it as a team: We're going to be a team, and we've got to play tougher in the end, and we've got to execute in the end. That's the only way you can win a ballgame."
With a short turnaround to a Thursday night game, the Bucs are confident in staying with Daniels.
"Yeah, he'll be the quarterback Thursday night," said Bowles. "He had some ups, and he had some downs, but for his first time out there, he didn't panic; he didn't do anything. He escaped, used his legs well at times. It's his first game – he's going to have some ups and downs."
Tampa Bay's defense has been doing its part. They held the Packers offense to 283 total yards, their third straight opponent held to under 300 net yards, the longest such streak the team has had since 2007. The Bucs defense is fourth in the league in total defense, only allowing an average of 282.8 yards per game.
But despite picking off Love in the fourth to give their offense a chance, the group also didn't register a single sack all day and landed only two hits.
The loss dropped Tampa Bay to 0-4 for the first time since 2013. The 1992 San Diego Chargers are the only team in league history to make the playoffs after a 0-4 start.
Meanwhile, the Bucs continue to wait for word on Mayfield. Originally, Bowles said the passer would be out at least three weeks. ESPN reports it could be anywhere from three to six weeks, which could keep him sidelined when the Bucs visit the Panthers in Week 7.
Additionally, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has a rib fracture and will likely miss two to four weeks, Bowles said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowler led the team with 24 tackles.
Next Game: at Dallas Cowboys (1-2) on Thursday Night Football
Atlanta Falcons (2-2, 1-1): The Robinson bros take over the ground game to give Falcons an early divisional win
The Falcons and Saints faced off in an emotional prime time game Monday night as New Orleans celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Superdome's reopening. Back in 2006, Atlanta traveled to the Crescent City to face the Saints in New Orleans' first game back home after being nomads for a year following Hurricane Katrina.
That night 20 years ago was a testament to the city's spirit, and when Falcons owner Arthur Blank was later asked if he realized there was no shot for any opposing team to win that night, he admitted in hindsight it should've been obvious.
While the pre-game celebrations in remembrance were special (we'll get to the Saints part of it below), it became abundantly clear from the opening drive that this was the Falcons party and they celebrated all the way to a 45-24 win.
Within the first minute-and-a-half of kickoff, Bijan Robinson did what he does best, bouncing outside with a wicked jump cut, then scampering down the left sideline for a 59-yard rushing touchdown. It was the first time in 16 games that the Falcons scored points on their opening drive.
He thrives in prime time and did so again Monday night. That first-touch score was far from his only big moment. He finished with 19 rushes for 145 yards and two touchdowns.
Robinson and receiver Drake London have combined for 650 scrimmage yards over the last two games, more than 14 total teams during that time.
But another Robinson running back really set up shop in the end zone all night. Brian Robinson Jr. had 14 rushes for 62 yards, and he found pay dirt three times. The Falcons scored five rushing touchdowns in the same game for just the third time in franchise history. This matches their franchise-best mark for rushing touchdowns in a single game.
"It's everything combined," Brian Robinson said of the duo he and Bijan Robinson create. "From the energy we generate, from the connection, the bond that we both have and understanding that we're in there together and that we're complementing each other when we're playing. There shouldn't be no fall off. We know what we are capable of doing; we just got to go out and do it."
In his second start this season back from injury, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was dealing. He went 15-of-20 for 223 yards and a touchdown, hitting seven different receivers, including five plays of 20-plus yards. After an entire offseason and two weeks of quarterback questions, Penix and the Falcons are settling into the offense they were built to be.
On defense, the Falcons stymied the Saints' rushing attack, holding New Orleans to a mere 50 yards on the ground and forcing a fumble that set up a touchdown drive. They also sacked Tyler Shough twice, and the pressure package continues to get home even with its two best players sidelined.
A big piece of that pressure package is now in concussion protocol, though. Defensive end Za'Darius Smith took a knee to the head in the first quarter and was ruled out with a concussion not long after.
And the Falcons ironman, left tackle Jake Matthews, began the game with a celebration: it was the 200th game of Matthews' career, and 199th consecutive start. But he sustained a groin injury in the first quarter.
"We'll be smart," coach Kevin Stefanski said of how they'll manage Matthews' groin injury this week. "I don't have enough information yet to say what this week looks like. I know Jake will battle like crazy to make it. We'll work through it, and we'll make sure we make good decisions for the football team."
Next Game: vs. Baltimore Ravens (3-1) on Sunday Night Football
New Orleans Saints (1-3, 0-1): Superdome anniversary spoiled as Saints get smothered by Falcons
It was impossible not to get choked up during the Saints pregame celebrations, especially for anyone alive and remembers that 2005 football season when Hurricane Katrina flooded the city of New Orleans, and thousands were displaced.
The city of New Orleans celebrated the way only it can, with a party and a smooth piano jazz rendition of the national anthem, sung by the same anthem singer, Irma Thomas, who did so for the first game back in the dome 20 years ago.
Drew Brees was joined by members of that 2006 team, including Steve Gleason, who blocked a punt early in the 2006 game against the Falcons, which was returned for a touchdown that came to define New Orleans' rebirth.
It was special, for so many reasons. But then the ball was kicked off, and the 2026 Saints were tasked with stopping the two-headed monster of Bijan Robinson and Drake London, and that's something nostalgia can't do. The Saints fell 24-45 and dropped their first divisional game of the season.
Longtime edge rusher Cam Jordan spoke for much of the club, pointing to every disappointing part of the game.
"It's really upsetting when you think about the talent that we have on the team," Jordan said. "I hate that we had a slow start and got punched in the mouth early, and we were looking to respond. It's one of those games where we weren't good enough on offense, defense, and special teams. And you look in the second half, like, 'fight back.'
"When you have a division rival, it's damn near worth two games. They had an early score with Bijan and at that point, (had) 60 yards on the ground. We've got to be able to figure something out. And you end up letting them – what, 200 yards rushing? That's on the defensive line. You can't look anywhere else. When you have a ground game like that, you have to look at your defensive line and say, hey, we've got to tighten up."
The Saints and Shough have developed a gritty approach in the fourth quarter of games this season, able to come back and either push teams to overtime, as they did with the Lions in Week 1, or mount a comeback win like against the Ravens in Week 2. And while they had two fourth-quarter touchdown drives on Monday night, both came after they were already down multiple possessions.
"I don't think there's a lack of preparation. I think there's a lack of execution on some of it," said Shough. "We were prepared. I think the turnover early killed us, and we've got to be able to put some of those early drives together and score more points early on to get it going.
"As an offense, we knew exactly what went wrong and what went right. We just have to clean up those little things and take responsibility for that. I have to be able to put us in the right position to go out and do that."
Receiver Chris Olave notched a 100-yard game (116 yards), and Devaughn Vele caught the only receiving touchdown of the day. With running back Travis Etienne Jr. on injured reserve, Alvin Kamara stepped up and looked like the old Kamara at times, finishing with two rushing touchdowns.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
Re-live the best moments from Sunday Night Prime Time Football as Panthers legends, special guests, and fans celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football to the Carolinas during the Panthers' 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.