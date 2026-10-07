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Panthers in the power rankings before bye week

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 5 bye week

Oct 07, 2026 at 12:26 PM
26-0963_Web_Power Rankings Graphic-week5

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 5 power rankings.

14th
8
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Falcons 15th, Saints 20th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

14th
9
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Falcons 24th, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from SI.

15th
6
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Falcons 21st, Saints 24th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

18th
4
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Saints 21st, Falcons 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from ESPN.

18th
6
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

18th
8
cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Falcons 19th, Saints 23rd, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from CBS.

19th
7
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Falcons 20th, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

PHOTOS | Best of Sunday Night Football at Bank of America Stadium

Re-live the best moments from Sunday Night Prime Time Football as Panthers legends, special guests, and fans celebrated the return of Sunday Night Football to the Carolinas during the Panthers' 32-26 victory over the Detroit Lions.

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Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
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Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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Myicha Drakeford/MADMEDIA.LLC
Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during
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Outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during

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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30, running back Ahmani Marshall #37, running back Trevor Etienne #23, running back Anthony Tyus III and running back Jonathon Brooks are seen during
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30, running back Ahmani Marshall #37, running back Trevor Etienne #23, running back Anthony Tyus III and running back Jonathon Brooks are seen during

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Zach Tarrant
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during

Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, quarterback Bryce Young #9, running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and Bernie Parmelee are seen during
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, quarterback Bryce Young #9, running back Chuba Hubbard #30 and Bernie Parmelee are seen during

Safety Nick Scott #21 and Mike Bercovici are seen during
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and Mike Bercovici are seen during

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during

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Myicha Drakeford/MADMEDIA.LLC
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during

Thomas Barbeau and Daren Bates are seen during
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Thomas Barbeau and Daren Bates are seen during

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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and Bernie Parmelee are seen during
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and Bernie Parmelee are seen during

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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91, outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, tight end Darren Waller #88, outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during
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Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91, outside linebacker Bobby Okereke, tight end Darren Waller #88, outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen, head coach Dave Canales and quarterback Bryce Young #9 are seen during

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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during

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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during
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Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during

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Josh Norman is seen during
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Josh Norman is seen during

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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and Jake Fehling are seen during
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 and Jake Fehling are seen during

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during
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Linebacker Devin Lloyd is seen during

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
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