"We did that together:" From college dreams to hometown reunions, Corey Bullock and Torricelli Simpkins have brought their brotherhood to the Panthers

Football is family, too, and for Simpkins and Bullock, stepping into a room and seeing a familiar face has made a world of difference. And for Simpkins, he had two faces: Bullock and center Luke Fortner, who was also in New Orleans last season.

"Oh, it helps a lot," nodded Simpkins. "Those two guys are huge on my list, like great teammates and great friends, and getting to know both of them. I already knew Corey. I've known Corey for so long. That's one of my best friends."

"Going out there, going to war with those guys, playing with those guys, I know they're going to communicate well. They know I'm going to communicate well with them. So that's just a lot of chemistry already built together. So that's definitely a good thing having those two guys up there already."

Bullock got his first start with the Panthers in Week 4 on Sunday Night Football. With injuries and shuffling along the line, the two could soon find themselves not only in a locker room together, but on the field together. It'll be just like old times, in a way that always felt fated.