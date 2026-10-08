Bryce Young to serve as celebrity Gameday picker; appear in Saban documentary

The Panthers also signed corner DeVonta Smith to the practice squad. He finished his career at Notre Dame, but he spent his first two seasons facing Young in practice in Tuscaloosa.

When Dave Canales was first hired in 2024, he mentioned early on why he enjoys having former Alabama and Nick Saban players on his team.

"There's a toughness to them," Canales said in February 2024. "It feels like they know what they're there for, to play ball. There aren't a lot of questions asked about what you ask them to do. They show up, and they do what they're asked; they know it's their job, and they take pride in it."