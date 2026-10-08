 Skip to main content
Advertising

Bryce Young to serve as celebrity Gameday picker; appear in Saban documentary

The Panthers quarterback is reconnecting with his college roots this weekend. With Carolina on a bye week, Young is traveling to Tuscaloosa to serve as the celebrity picker on College Gameday. He also appears in a new documentary premiering this week about Nick Saban.

Oct 08, 2026 at 02:27 PM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
Alabama Quarterback, Bryce Young, with former Alabama Head coach Nick Saban is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)
Doug Benc/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama Quarterback, Bryce Young, with former Alabama Head coach Nick Saban is chosen by the Carolina Panthers with the first pick at the 2023 NFL Draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Images for NFL/Doug Benc)

CHARLOTTE — Bryce Young is heading back to Title Town for the weekend to serve as celebrity guest picker on ESPN's College Gameday show ahead of No. 6 Alabama hosting No. 2 Georgia. The NFL schedule and college football seem to align, since Young and the Carolina Panthers have a bye week this weekend.

This will be Young's first time as the guest picker on Gameday, and he'll join his former college coach, Nick Saban, one of the show's analysts. ESPN announced the selection Thursday afternoon, with Young calling in to celebrate and preview his cameo.

Related Links

Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy with the Crimson Tide, the same season he was a consensus All-American. He led the SEC in passing yards and passing touchdowns, quarterbacking Alabama to an SEC Championship. The team fell to Georgia in the National Championship. He won a National Championship with Bama in 2020, albeit as a backup QB to Mac Jones.

This season brought some of Young's former college teammates to Charlotte. He reunited with receiver John Metchie III, who had a 1,000-plus-yard season with Young during his Heisman year. The two have already connected for five receptions (all first downs) for 56 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and wide receiver John Metchie III (8) bow to one another as a celebration of a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The Panthers also signed corner DeVonta Smith to the practice squad. He finished his career at Notre Dame, but he spent his first two seasons facing Young in practice in Tuscaloosa.

When Dave Canales was first hired in 2024, he mentioned early on why he enjoys having former Alabama and Nick Saban players on his team.

"There's a toughness to them," Canales said in February 2024. "It feels like they know what they're there for, to play ball. There aren't a lot of questions asked about what you ask them to do. They show up, and they do what they're asked; they know it's their job, and they take pride in it."

From Will Anderson with the Houston Texans to Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams last Sunday with the Detroit Lions, joint training camps and recent games have served as mini-Alabama reunions for Young, Metchie, and a host of college teammates.

Bryce Young and John Metchie III are seen during Training Camp joint practice against the Houston Texans Wednesday, Aug 26, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers

It's a nostalgic week for Young and Alabama fans. He, among others, will also appear in a documentary about Nick Saban, premiering Thursday night, October 8. The project has been in the works for some time; Young filmed his part over the 2025 offseason. It spans Saban's entire life and career, during which he won seven national titles.

Young appears alongside many of Saban's best-known players, including Julia Jones, Mark Ingram, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. You can watch it on ESPN or Hulu.

You can catch Young on College Gameday Saturday morning. The show begins at 9 a.m. EST on ESPN and will be broadcast live from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa (it has been moved inside due to the remnants of Hurricane Isaias predicted to pass through central Alabama Saturday morning). The celebrity guest picker typically joins the set around 11:45 a.m. EST.

PHOTOS: The 99 best photos of BY9

The top 99 photographs of No. 9. Peruse through a collection of the subjectively-best photographs of our QB1, Bryce Young.

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #1
1 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #1

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #2
2 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #2

Chanelle Smith-Walker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #3
3 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #3

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #4
4 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #4

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #5
5 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #5

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #6
6 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #6

Chanelle Smith-Walker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #7
7 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #7

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #8
8 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #8

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #9
9 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #9

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #10
10 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #10

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #11
11 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #11

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #12
12 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #12

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #13
13 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #13

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #14
14 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #14

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #15
15 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #15

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #16
16 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #16

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #17
17 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #17

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #18
18 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #18

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #19
19 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #19

Lester Barnes | Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #20
20 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #20

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #21
21 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #21

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #22
22 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #22

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #23
23 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #23

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #24
24 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #24

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #25
25 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #25

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #26
26 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #26

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #27
27 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #27

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #28
28 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #28

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #29
29 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #29

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #30
30 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #30

Adam Glanzman/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #31
31 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #31

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #32
32 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #32

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #33
33 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #33

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #34
34 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #34

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #35
35 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #35

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #36
36 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #36

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #37
37 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #37

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #38
38 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #38

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #39
39 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #39

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #40
40 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #40

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #41
41 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #41

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #42
42 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #42

Lester Barnes/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #43
43 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #43

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #44
44 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #44

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #45
45 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #45

Helen McGinnis/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #46
46 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #46

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #47
47 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #47

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #48
48 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #48

Laura Wolff/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #49
49 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #49

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #50
50 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #50

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #51
51 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #51

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #52
52 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #52

Carolina Panthrs/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #53
53 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #53

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #54
54 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #54

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #55
55 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #55

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #56
56 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #56

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #57
57 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #57

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #58
58 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #58

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #59
59 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #59

BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY/BEE TROFORT PHOTOGRAPHY 2023
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #60
60 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #60

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #61
61 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #61

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #62
62 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #62

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #63
63 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #63

Myicha Drakeford
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #64
64 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #64

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #65
65 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #65

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #66
66 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #66

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #67
67 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #67

Alex Herko/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #68
68 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #68

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #69
69 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #69

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #70
70 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #70

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #71
71 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #71

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #72
72 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #72

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #73
73 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #73

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #74
74 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #74

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #75
75 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #75

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #76
76 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #76

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #77
77 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #77

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #78
78 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #78

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #79
79 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #79

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #80
80 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #80

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #81
81 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #81

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #82
82 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #82

Cassie Baker
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #83
83 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #83

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #84
84 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #84

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #85
85 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #85

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #86
86 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #86

Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #87
87 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #87

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #88
88 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #88

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #89
89 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #89

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #90
90 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #90

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #91
91 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #91

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #92
92 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #92

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #93
93 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #93

Alex Herko
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #94
94 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #94

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #95
95 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #95

Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #96
96 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #96

Krista Jasso/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #97
97 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #97

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #98
98 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #98

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #99
99 / 99

The 99 Best Photos of BY9 -- #99

Evan Triplett/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Carolina Panthers and Morgan & Morgan Launch "Picking Off Hunger" Initiative

Program to support Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment Selects Longhorn Lockers for Carolina Panthers Locker Room Project

Custom locker installation is part of the ongoing Bank of America Stadium transformation

news

Panthers bring running back Tre Tyus back to practice squad

The team brought running back Tre Tyus back to the practice squad after he was waived from the active roster on Tuesday.

news

Around the NFC South: Division power shifts in Week 4 prime time

It was an NFC South heavy prime time slate in Week 4 as teams put on a show and shook up the middle of the division standings.

news

Ask The Old Guy: Perfect way to head into the bye

A big win in prime time, with all hands contributing, was the exact answer the Panthers needed as they get a needed week off. With lots of questions about Bryce Young, strategy, losing coaches, reality TV, and more.

news

Panthers in the power rankings before bye week

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 5 bye week

news

Tetairoa McMillan named NFC offensive player of the week after historic performance in Week 4

The Panthers playmaker becomes the first Carolina receiver to ever receive the award. Carolina is the first team this season to have both an offensive and defensive player of the week.

news

Panthers make a series of roster moves during bye week

The team waived running back Tre Tyus, and released three from the practice squad, while signing two back to the practice squad.

news

"Emotional intelligence savant:" Dave Canales has learned how he can impact team beyond calling plays

The Panthers head coach has learned that by letting offensive coordinator Brad Idzik call plays, he's able to have conversations with the entire roster that he wouldn't otherwise have time for — and he had two of them Sunday night.

news

Monday Brew: Light at the end of the bye week tunnel, after a big win

The Panthers could be getting some key contributors back on the practice field when they return from the bye week, which can only help. Plus more from the aftermath of the big win over the Lions on Sunday Night Football.

news

For Chuba Hubbard and the run game, Sunday night's win was about "attitude"

The veteran running back broke through with a big night, just when the Panthers needed it. He also moved past Christian McCaffrey on the team's all-time rushing list in the process, during the 32-26 win over the Lions.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising