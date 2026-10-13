Taylor Moton is back, he's grateful, and he's ready to play football again

"My message today was, guys, just have an attitude of gratitude," Moton said. "Coach Canales spoke on that too, man, and that's just not taking it for granted, you know what I mean? And along with that is just making sure we come in here and you come to work, you do everything the right way, right? You put 100 percent effort and all your preparation, and that's not just in the building; that's out of the building with watching film, how you hydrate with your nutrition, with your treatment routine, whatever that is, sticking with that plan, man. And ultimately just that that's how you show gratitude for this because you never know when that day comes.