Panthers place defensive tackle Cam Jackson on IR, among other moves

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers placed another player on injured reserve Tuesday, amid some shuffling of the active roster and practice squad.
The team placed second-year defensive tackle Cam Jackson (shoulder) on IR, clearing another active roster spot. They now have 50 players on the active roster.
There's the potential to fill those spots soon, as three players were designated to return to practice Tuesday.
That group includes running back Trevor Etienne, right tackle Taylor Moton, and defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton.
They have three weeks to practice to see if they're ready to return, and will need to be activated before they can play.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Etienne was ready to be activated, but they wanted to see how Moton and Wharton handled their first week of practice. Both missed all of training camp, after Moton was diagnosed with blood clots during the offseason, and Wharton underwent neck surgery.
The Panthers also made a change on the practice squad, bringing back cornerback Robert Rochell (who played in the win over the Lions before the bye), and releasing outside linebacker Cam Gill.
Check out the TopCats in action for the Panthers' Sunday Night Prime Time Football matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 4.