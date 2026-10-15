Panthers react to Eagles' mid-week quarterback change

I mean, we prepare the same way. It doesn't really matter who they have. We've got to execute the way we need to, obviously. You know it changes what they might do, which then changes a little bit what we might do, but it's not like it's a different mentality. Prepare for everything the same way. Yeah, I mean, like I said, like they're going to do different things, so we're going to play a little bit differently, probably, but ultimately I have to just prepare and execute the same way. . . .