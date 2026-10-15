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Panthers react to Eagles' mid-week quarterback change

With the news that Jalen Hurts wasn't playing this week because of a blood clot, the Panthers had to adjust mid-week to a significant change in styles, as Philadelphia is going with backup Tanner McKee.

Oct 15, 2026 at 05:31 PM
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Darin Gantt
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE — Some of them saw the news on their phones after coming in from Thursday's walk-through. Some of them didn't realize it until midway through Thursday's practice.

But afterward, the conversation focused on how quickly things changed for the Panthers around 1 p.m., particularly for their defense, after the news broke that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was out this week with a blood clot. And because they've seen right tackle Taylor Moton go through a version of the same problem, their first concern is for his health, and they expressed that.

But the football part of this has them scrambling a bit. Hurts will be replaced by 2023 sixth-round pick Tanner McKee, who has thrown 88 passes over the last two seasons, appearing in six games with two starts.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) walks on the field after an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Bettcher)
Adam Bettcher/AP

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Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown said he didn't find out until about halfway through practice (which started about 45 minutes after the news broke), and admitted he's about to do a lot more research on McKee.

"Obviously you're going into the week, you got to play that offense, you know it's a two-phase offense, right, with the run game and the pass game?" Brown said. "So until you get to Sunday, you can't, you can't decide that, right? Like you don't know what the backup quarterback's got.

"So I've got to go back and watch tape on him, but I'm not real familiar with him, so I mean I'm going to go back and watch tape and see what he does."

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips are seen during a game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

Panthers outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was with the Eagles last year, saw McKee on the scout team, and knows he can make plays.

"He throws the ball really well," Phillips said of McKee. "Good pocket presence. So he's definitely a good quarterback, no slouch at all.

I mean, we prepare the same way. It doesn't really matter who they have. We've got to execute the way we need to, obviously. You know it changes what they might do, which then changes a little bit what we might do, but it's not like it's a different mentality. Prepare for everything the same way. Yeah, I mean, like I said, like they're going to do different things, so we're going to play a little bit differently, probably, but ultimately I have to just prepare and execute the same way. . . .

"He has a good pocket presence; he has good composure. He doesn't feel like a backup quarterback per se. He goes in the game, and he commands the game, so like I said, I can't take him lightly at all."

Phillips said he found out the news on his phone before he went out to practice, which was the common denominator among players and coaches (news travels fast these days).

Kenny Pickett, Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee
Michael Dwyer/AP

And with their time post-practice, as Brown said, they're learning what they can about McKee in a hurry. Linebacker Devin Lloyd said they'd all be talking to backup quarterback Kenny Pickett this week, since Pickett played there in 2024. In fact, McKee's first appearance in a game was in relief of Pickett against the Cowboys in Week 17 (throwing two touchdowns), and he started the following week.

And because Pickett also knows Hurts well from his time there, his first concern was about his former teammates' health. But he was impressed with McKee during his time there as well.

"Yeah, he just prepares," Pickett said of McKee. "Preparation is so key, and you know you don't get the reps, but you have to be so mentally locked in, and he does a great job of that. He's an awesome guy, you know, always rooting for him except, you know, this Sunday.

When asked about the difference it would make in the Eagles' offense, Pickett immediately pointed to the difference in running ability.

"I mean, everyone's going to point out mobility," Pickett said. "But he's a smart guy who's in the room, and it's a different offensive staff from when I was there, but I'm sure they're going to tailor the game plan to do what he does really well, and he'll get the ball out."

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II and defensive tackle Derrick Brown are seen during
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

Of course, the Panthers aren't without their own challenges. This is still the same team that lost starting cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to injured reserve the week before the bye, and are still looking for answers at that position until they can potentially return later in the year.

Phillips has been through enough injuries in his life to understand and value empathy, but he also knows that come Sunday at 1 p.m., it's irrelevant. The Eagles were also without running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith during the media portion of practice Thursday, adding to their issues. The Eagles recently lost cornerstone right tackle Lane Johnson to a surprise retirement, traded center Cam Jurgens, and have other injuries stacked up on offense.

"What is true is that it doesn't matter," Phillips said. "Like you still have to show up. You can't use that as an excuse. That's the next guy mentality. So you know, definitely that's what they're talking about over there.

"They're not going to take it easy on us or make excuses just because their guys are hurt. So we're not going to, you know, make excuses or give them a pass just because their guys are hurt."

Panthers practice | Week 6 vs. Eagles | October 13, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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