Three takeaways from Work Wednesday, which was actually Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — The video boards in the Panthers' offices all read "Work Wednesday," even though it was Tuesday.
The work was the same, even if the calendar was off by a bit.
Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that coming off last week's bye week, breaking up the work week offered another chance to go hard and then recover as they prepare this week. Players will get their normal Tuesday day off on Wednesday, and then return to meetings and practice Thursday.
He said after talking to plenty of people to see how other teams handled breaks, they decided to shuffle the routine and go in full pads Tuesday.
"You have a little bit of a break," Canales said. "So yesterday we had some movement, some workout stuff, shorter meetings, and got the coaches back in there to get the game plan done. Then getting out there on Tuesday earlier in the week, you get a chance to really knock the rust off, and they haven't done football in a while. Guys had had opportunities to work out. I think one of the days we had about 35 or 36 guys here last week on the bye week.
"That first practice in on Tuesday, the high intensities, we padded up, it was a physical day, giving them a day to recover tomorrow, and then being able to come back going Thursday, Friday, Saturday, all the way through our normal routine. Just thought it gives us an opportunity to really get after it and then to just give a little break knowing Thursday is going to be a high mileage day as well, to take advantage of the rest and take advantage of guys getting a little bit of juice in their legs."
No injury report on Tuesday
While the routine was a normal Wednesday, there was no injury report filed with the league. That'll come tomorrow, though it will be an approximation since players are off.
But you could still gather a few things.
Right tackle Monroe Freeling was working on the side after leaving with a knee injury in the pre-bye win over the Lions. But left guard Damien Lewis was back in uniform after missing the Lions game, and so was wide receiver Jalen Coker.
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips was also in uniform after he came out of the Lions game with a hamstring issue.
Tune in tomorrow for more information.
The Panthers also opened the practice window for Taylor Moton, Tershawn Wharton, and Trevor Etienne to return, and they have three weeks to make decisions on each of them.
Cam Jackson's shoulder surgery will be season-ending
Just as the Panthers defensive line hopes to get Wharton back soon, the unit suffered a season-ending injury. Second-year tackle Cam Jackson went on injured reserve on Tuesday, and Canales told reporters it would require surgery that would end the young defensive lineman's season.
"He's not a designation, so it'll be season-ending rehab," said Canales. "But the expectation is that he'll be around us and he'll continue to grow with this group, be involved with the meetings and be connected just like a lot of our guys have been."
Jackson was on the injury report ahead of Week 4 with a knee injury. But when the team announced he was being placed on IR, it was with a shoulder injury.
The defensive tackle has been active for just one game this season, in Week 2 against the Falcons. He played 53.6 percent of the defensive snaps for that game. Canales described the current state as "a little bit banged up," and he will have to address the knee in rehab as the shoulder also recovers.
"These are all things that, of course, we have to be led by the player, and the symptoms and how he's feeling about being out there practicing," Canales explained.
"He hasn't been active, but we practice physically, and so these are the things that, you know, kind of kept popping up, and we made a decision to put him on IR right now to address some of the issues he has going on.
"The surgery will be in his shoulder, so the knee is non-surgical, just a rehab thing, but the shoulder was significant enough to be repaired. Thought we could get him focused on that part and then bring him back to us after his recovery."
View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.