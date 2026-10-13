Three takeaways from Work Wednesday, which was actually Tuesday

"You have a little bit of a break," Canales said. "So yesterday we had some movement, some workout stuff, shorter meetings, and got the coaches back in there to get the game plan done. Then getting out there on Tuesday earlier in the week, you get a chance to really knock the rust off, and they haven't done football in a while. Guys had had opportunities to work out. I think one of the days we had about 35 or 36 guys here last week on the bye week.

"That first practice in on Tuesday, the high intensities, we padded up, it was a physical day, giving them a day to recover tomorrow, and then being able to come back going Thursday, Friday, Saturday, all the way through our normal routine. Just thought it gives us an opportunity to really get after it and then to just give a little break knowing Thursday is going to be a high mileage day as well, to take advantage of the rest and take advantage of guys getting a little bit of juice in their legs."