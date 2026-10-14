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Panthers in the power rankings before Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles

See where national media outlets rank the Panthers ahead of their Week 6 against the Eagles.

Oct 14, 2026 at 01:23 PM
26-0963_Web_Power Rankings Graphic-six

CHARLOTTE — The NFL 2026 regular season is upon us, and with it come all the narratives and talk surrounding all 32 teams. Let's take a look at where some of the major sites have the Panthers in initial Week 6 power rankings.

14th
nfl
NFL.com
NFC South: Falcons 15th, Buccaneers 23rd, Saints 27th

Click here for more from the league's official website.

20th
6
si
Sports Illustrated
NFC South: Falcons 17th, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 27th

Click here for more from SI.

13th
2
bleacher report
Bleacher Report
NFC South: Falcons 21st, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 28th

Click here for more from Bleacher Report.

18th
espn
ESPN
NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Saints 26th, Buccaneers 27th

Click here for more from ESPN.

15th
3
athletic
The Athletic
NFC South: Falcons 24th, Buccaneers 26th, Saints 28th

Click here for more from The Athletic.

20th
2
cbs
CBS Sports NFL
NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Saints 26th, Buccaneers 29th

Click here for more from CBS.

18th
1
pft
Pro Football Talk
NFC South: Falcons 22nd, Saints 25th, Buccaneers 30th

Click here for more from Pro Football Talk.

Panthers practice | Week 6 vs. Eagles | October 13, 2026

View photos from the Panthers' practice as the team prepares to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Robert Hunt and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Guard Damien Lewis #68 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Harold Goodwin is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
10 / 21

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
11 / 21

Running back Trevor Etienne is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Long snapper JJ Jansen, punter Sam Martin and kicker Ryan Fitzgerald are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, quarterback Bryce Young #9 and wide receiver John Metchie III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver David Moore and quarterback Kenny Pickett #12 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Tackle Rasheed Walker and head coach Dave Canales are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Cornerback Will Lee III and defensive tackle Lee Hunter are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Safety Nick Scott #21 and safety Tre'von Moehrig are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.
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Wide receiver John Metchie III #13 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, N.C.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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