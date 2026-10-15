Three takeaways from coordinators, including accounting for Jalen Carter and defensive plans in flux

"Those guys, the majority of them, when they grew up playing football, they played some defense in high school, they played some defense in middle school, they were generally the best player on their team at some point," Smith said. "So you have to have that guy either rush the pass or play safety, do something. So a true no-experience guy is probably more rare than a great tackler. But it really, really helps your team when that guy can also tackle cause you can often find an offensive player with speed or the ability to beat a block, but then that makes him, that puts him in a position to be the first guy to the tackle. For him to actually get the guy down is a huge bonus when you're talking about that type of player.