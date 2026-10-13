Panthers release depth chart ahead of Week 6 of the 2026 season

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers have released their depth chart for the Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A number of changes have occurred, since players have officially been added to the Injured Reserve list since the last depth chart.

Both Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson were added to IR after the depth chart was released ahead of Week 4. Since then, Will Lee III and Akayleb Evans have been moved into the first slot at the respective corner positions, with Chau Smith-Wade in the second spot at outside corner, though he is often used at nickel as well.

Receiver Xavier Legette was placed on IR in Week 4 as well, and John Metchie III moved up to the first spot as a result.

At returner, David Moore is now listed as the starter at punt and kick returner with Chuba Hubbard as the backup.

This is the initial depth chart for the week. The Panthers opened up the 21-day practice window for Tershawn Wharton, Taylor Moton, and Trevor Etienne but they remain on IR (therefore ineligible for the depth chart) even during that window, until the club officially signs them back to the active roster.