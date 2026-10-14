For Dave Canales, Ron Rivera was an inspiration, then a mentor

"He reached out to me when I got the head coaching job here, and that's probably my favorite part about this, is to be able to talk about the human, the guy that texted me every Monday," Canales said recently. "He wanted to make sure that I was encouraged, that he understood what it's like to come in for the first time as a head coach and to try to build something, and he would stress that things take time, but I can see the results. I can see what you're doing, and he would just encourage me and say, hey, these are the things you said were important to you. They're coming alive. Stay with it. Keep the messaging simple. Bring them back to a couple of things, and that'll last you for the whole season.