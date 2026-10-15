Turk Wharton is healthy, relieved, and ready to play

And that preparation is paying off.

At 12 weeks out from the surgery, Wharton's doctors told him he was progressing at 85 percent growth (the bones fused will turn into one bone over time). Then, Monday of this week, Wharton went in for the appointment that he hoped would finally deliver good news.

"Monday we got a CT scan at like 8 a.m., and they let me know by like 10," he smiled. He was back at 100 percent and cleared to go.

He practiced this week, and the Panthers will now see how his body responds to that physical activity before deciding what to do next in relation to Sunday's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The possibility of returning him to the defensive line, though, already has defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero excited.