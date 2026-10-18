DeVonta Smith keeps getting DeVonta Smith's mail; can't get his nickname

"It was tough because obviously Smitty just won the Heisman, so we all just knew him as Smitty," Young shared of what went into the decision. "So it was like, you got to be something else. You can go by DeVonta, you can go by Tae; but the first day he's there, I was like, your name's not going to be Smitty.

"It was just made clear from the beginning. It was just, 6 was always Smitty, so it was like anything else is fine, but that one," he said, pointing around the corner from his locker in the Panthers' locker room to where DeVonta Smith's locker sits, "can't be that."

It was tough for Smith to hear; that'd been his nickname his whole life. But he understood.

"You got to earn that," he remembers thinking. "I've always had a fire lit under me. But that lit more of a fire to just earn it from them guys, the guys I looked up to that are all in the NFL playing currently today.