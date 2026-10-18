 Skip to main content
Advertising

DeVonta Smith keeps getting DeVonta Smith's mail; can't get his nickname

There will be two DeVonta Smith's on the field today as the Panthers take on the Eagles. They've run parallel lives, sharing names, nicknames, fan mail, and packages of underwear — even if it was intended for the other person.

Oct 18, 2026 at 08:00 AM
Author Image
Kassidy Hill
CB Devonta Smith is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers
CB Devonta Smith is seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

PHILADELPHIA — A lot of people have been wondering whether or not DeVonta Smith would play this week. The conversation peppered sports talk shows, headlines, press conferences, and Smith's own inbox as fans flooded his social media with countless direct messages to ask if he'd be on the field or if a hamstring injury from two weeks ago would sideline him.

DeVonta Smith will be on the field this afternoon when the Carolina Panthers take on the Philadelphia Eagles, but he ignored the messages. He's gotten good at it over the years, responding only when he feels it's necessary to steer someone in the right direction.

Because the DeVonta Smith fans have been messaging all week won't be in an Eagles uniform catching passes as a Philly receiver. He'll be on the Carolina sideline, in a Panthers' hat, helping talk through the Week 6 game with his defensive backs unit.

Safety Tre'von Moehrig #7 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

Related Links

See, there are two DeVonta Smiths in the NFL, spelled the same way and everything, "down to the capital V," interjects the Panthers' Smith. Their lives have run remarkably parallel from playing at Alabama in the same era (the Eagles version was there 2017-20, the Panthers version from 2021-24 before playing his final season at Notre Dame) to making it to the league.

Sunday will be the first time they find themselves on a field together, but not nearly the first time they'll cross each other's path.

Before this story goes any further, let's set some ground rules so we don't have to clarify who is who every time. This is an established practice between the two, and teammates who have played with both have done it for years.

DeVonta Smith and Aaron Hall are seen during a preseason game as the Carolina Panthers take on the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Andrew Stein/Carolina Panthers

"I mean, I don't call the defensive one Smitty," Panthers receiver John Metchie III shrugged when asked how he differentiates between the two DeVonta Smiths.

"I call him Smitty," Bryce Young began, then caught himself and clarified, "Sorry, I call DeVonta Smith for the Eagles, Smitty, and I call DeVonta Smith for us Tae."

The receiver, Smitty, played at Alabama before the Eagles drafted him with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. That same season, at the college level, Alabama welcomed a corner, DeVonta Smith. That means both played with Young and Metchie at the college level, with the DB now also sharing a locker room at the pro level.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and defensive back Devonta Smith (27) celebrate after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) and defensive back Devonta Smith (27) celebrate after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.

The first time Metchie saw the 2021 Bama roster, he had to do a double-take.

"That's like if next year somebody on defense is John Metchie. I'd be like, 'Hold on, is that me?'"

Despite the fact the defensive DeVonta Smith had been known by Smitty his whole life — "obviously my folks and my family called me Smitty too" — Young, a team captain that season in Tuscaloosa, and the Tide leadership had a plan to quickly eliminate any confusion. It was based on a hierarchy system with which no one could disagree.

Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) gets set during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mercer, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

"It was tough because obviously Smitty just won the Heisman, so we all just knew him as Smitty," Young shared of what went into the decision. "So it was like, you got to be something else. You can go by DeVonta, you can go by Tae; but the first day he's there, I was like, your name's not going to be Smitty.

"It was just made clear from the beginning. It was just, 6 was always Smitty, so it was like anything else is fine, but that one," he said, pointing around the corner from his locker in the Panthers' locker room to where DeVonta Smith's locker sits, "can't be that."

It was tough for Smith to hear; that'd been his nickname his whole life. But he understood.

"You got to earn that," he remembers thinking. "I've always had a fire lit under me. But that lit more of a fire to just earn it from them guys, the guys I looked up to that are all in the NFL playing currently today.

"But yeah, I definitely had to earn my name, which is crazy. Like it's my name, you feel me? It's a respect thing; I get it, though. He played with them. They met me as Tae."

Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) runs into Alabama defensive back DeVonta Smith (8) on a play during the first quarter of a NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)
Alonzo Adams/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Over the years, fans who aren't aware of the difference between Smitty and Tae have understandably gotten them confused. When he was at Alabama, he would receive fan mail meant for the Heisman winner all the time. Since then, he's continued to receive texts, emails, and other fan mail from fans and companies who somehow found a database, saw his name, and assumed it was the receiver.

The official NFL account regularly tags him on social media in pictures and highlight reels from Philadelphia games.

"Yes, the official NFL account will tag my name over his name, and I'll have to unpin it," cackled Tae.

"His (handle) is his name, or our name. And then mine is @bright.future.5. That has nothing to do with our name! But our name is in my bio, so you can see it; if you type it up, it's going to be his to come up first and then mine."

Smith will untag himself, considering it the right thing to do, even though it could bring him engagement. He'll respond to certain messages and try to forward along fan mail to Smitty, or at least let the sender know they intended it for someone else.

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice on Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026 at the Atrium Health Training Facility in Charlotte, NC.
cassie baker/Carolina Panthers

It's led to an interesting online relationship between the two, as the Eagles' Smitty told reporters this week, "I've spoken to him through social media and things like that."

Last year, a box arrived for Tae, filled with PSD (Palm Springs Design) items, an undergarment company that leans on professional athletes for promotion.

"I don't know how they got the address or anything like that, but I got sent PSD underwear," shared Smith. "Like a boatload of PSD underwear and the spokesperson for PSD underwear, I'm guessing he was a huge fan of the Eagles, so he had sent a note and was like, 'Please sign this, follow me on Instagram. This is my number.'

"He wrote his number on there, and I just texted him like, 'Hey, this came to me. I'm DeVonta Smith, but this is not the one that it was intended to go to.' So, he wrote back and said, 'My bad, my dog. Roll Tide,' because he still knew that I went to Alabama as well. He just said, 'Just keep it.' So it was crazy."

But just like he did after that first conversation with Bryce Young at Alabama, and like he's done every day since, the confusion only serves as motivation.

Devonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers preseason action against the Houston Texans on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC
Zach Tarrant/Carolina Panthers

There is no Heisman in the NFL, so Tae Smith knows if he wants to be Smitty again, he'll have to earn it. He dreams of a day when he's on the active roster and gets to face off as the corner guarding the dynamic receiver.

"I think I'll earn it if we play each other and I'm guarding him, and I shut him down," he said, smiling. "I'll feel like I've earned it, and I think the internet, the world, would think I would earn it."

Cornerback DeVonta Smith is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 1, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Cassie Baker/Carolina Panthers

That won't happen today, but as he stands on the sideline, a rookie still fighting for his space on this Panthers' practice squad and team, watching the other DeVonta Smith on the field, it'll remind him what he's fighting for.

The right to be himself.

"I think you should use a lot of things as motivation," he shrugged. "A lot of people should; it should fuel you in the right way. So that's how I've always been. That's just how I'm wired; I get fueled off of negative things, you know, that way it may bring other people down, but that just makes me go harder."

Of course, Tae plays for the Carolina Panthers — Smitty wasn't really available anyway.

Unless he wanted to take it up with Steve Smith Sr..

PHOTOS | Panthers take off for Week 6 matchup against Philadelphia Eagles

See photos of the Panthers' best fits as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles for Week 6, courtesy of American Airlines.

Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
1 / 40

Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
2 / 40

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown #95 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
3 / 40

Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Nick Hampton is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
4 / 40

Nick Hampton is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
5 / 40

Tight end Mitchell Evans is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
6 / 40

Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards #93 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
7 / 40

Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards #93 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
8 / 40

Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
9 / 40

Punter Sam Martin #6 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
10 / 40

Wide reciever Ihmir Smith-Marsette is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tackle Rasheed Walker is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
11 / 40

Tackle Rasheed Walker is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
12 / 40

Linebacker Devin Lloyd #55 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
13 / 40

Linebacker Mapalo Mwansa is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
14 / 40

Wide receiver John Metchie III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
15 / 40

Outside linebacker Trevis Gipson and guard Torricelli Simpkins III are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
16 / 40

Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
17 / 40

Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
18 / 40

Safety Isaiah Simmons is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Safety Nick Scott #21 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
19 / 40

Safety Nick Scott #21 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
20 / 40

Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
21 / 40

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade #26 and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
22 / 40

Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade #26 and cornerback Corey Thornton are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
23 / 40

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II #91 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
24 / 40

Running back Ahmani Marshall is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Safety Tre'von Moehrig #7 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
25 / 40

Safety Tre'von Moehrig #7 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Robert Rochell is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
26 / 40

Robert Rochell is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tackle Taylor Moton #72 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
27 / 40

Tackle Taylor Moton #72 and running back Anthony Tyus III #34 are seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
28 / 40

Outside linebacker Bobby Okereke is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
29 / 40

Safety Lathan Ransom is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
30 / 40

Cornerback Will Lee III is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
31 / 40

Cornerback DeVonta Smith #43 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
32 / 40

Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
33 / 40

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
34 / 40

Wide receiver David Moore #83 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
35 / 40

Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
36 / 40

Tight end Feleipe Franks is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Tight end Tommy Tremble #82 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
37 / 40

Tight end Tommy Tremble #82 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
38 / 40

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Linebacker Maema Njongmeta is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
39 / 40

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III #97 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.
40 / 40

Defensive tackle Bobby Brown III #97 is seen during departures from Charlotte, NC Saturday, Oct 17, 2026.

Sarah Boeke
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

It's official: JJ Jansen is now the league's all-time leader in games for a long snapper

The 40-year-old Jansen broke out of a tie with Trey Junkin in the first quarter, moving him to 282 games played — the most by anyone at his position.

news

Week 6 Inactives at Philadelphia: Monroe Freeling out this week

The Panthers will be without the rookie right tackle, who left the Detroit game before the bye with a knee injury.

news

"Stomp the puddle": Examining how the Panthers employ RPOs in both subtle and explosive ways

Run-pass options have been a part of the Panthers offense for years under Dave Canales. They came alive in explosive ways in Week 4, but Carolina coaches and players explain how the concepts are always a subtle part of the plan and why Bryce Young is able to run them so well.

news

Panthers add three to the active roster

The team activated Taylor Moton, Turk Wharton, and Trevor Etienne, among other moves on Saturday, adding depth for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.

news

5 things to watch as Panthers prepare for the unknowns in Philadelphia

From injury news that reshaped the Eagles offense, to bye week records that favor Carolina, and more, here are five things to watch as the Panthers travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 6.

news

How to watch, listen and follow: Panthers at Eagles in Week 6

Fans can watch the game on CBS and listen live on the radio in the Panthers regional area.

news

Three takeaways from Friday, including keeping the focus on themselves, and injury updates

The Eagles have a lot of stuff going on, but Dave Canales knows he needs to keep his focus on his guys. Plus more on the injury situation, and the benefits of playing in Philly recently.

news

Week 6 Friday Injury Report: AJ Dillon out, many questionables

The Panthers will be without the veteran running back, and rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful.

news

Fit Check Friday, Week 6 at Philadelphia

The Panthers are going with a silver, white, black combo for Sunday's road game, bringing back the combination on a very fitting (almost) six-year anniversary.

news

Record-setter: JJ Jansen becomes the longest-serving long snapper ever this weekend

The venerable Panthers long snapper is about to play his 282nd career game Sunday. That will be the most ever for a player at the ultimate specialist job, an outcome a lot of people imagined even if Jansen never did.

news

Turk Wharton is healthy, relieved, and ready to play

The Panthers defensive tackle had a long and tedious spring and summer, undergoing neck surgery and recovering to get back in football shape. Now, he feels ready to dominate.

Want more Panthers content from the official source? Add Panthers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!
Advertising