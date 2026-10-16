Fit Check Friday, Week 6 at Philadelphia

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are going back to a proven winner in the City of Brotherly Love with this week's uniform combination.
Carolina is going with a clean road game look this week, with silver helmets, white jerseys, black pants, and black socks for their Week 6 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Panthers all-time regular season record in this uniform combination is 8-12 (.400).
But the first time this combo was ever worn? That came three days shy of eight years ago, on October 21, 2018, a 21-17 win on the road at (drum roll please) Philadelphia.
That game matched the biggest comeback and recorded the biggest fourth-quarter comeback victory in team history, overcoming a 17-point deficit to win. Scoring was capped by a Cam Newton to Greg Olsen touchdown with 1:22 remaining.
Then, as the Eagles were driving into the Panthers red zone to take a go-ahead lead with 0:31 left, Julius Peppers sacked Carson Wentz on fourth down. He also knocked the ball out for the strip sack, and Kyle Love recovered for good measure.
That game marked the first time in the NFL since 1985 that a road team was held scoreless through three quarters and rallied from 17 or more points to win in the fourth quarter.
The Cardiac Cats, in silver and black.
Adjust your wardrobes for the weekend accordingly.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.