Panthers add three to the active roster

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a big boost on Saturday, activating three needed players to the 53-man roster.
The team added right tackle Taylor Moton, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and running back Trevor Etienne to the active roster before leaving for Philadelphia.
All three came back to practice this week as they worked back from previous injuries and illnesses. All three were full participants each day, and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Moton's return is potentially timely, since rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful on this week's injury report with a knee injury suffered against the Lions before the bye.
In other transactions Saturday, they brought up running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.
Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their second elevations.
Rochell gives them added depth at cornerback, where there are only three on the active roster, and Tyus gives them a third back since veteran AJ Dillon is out this week with an ankle injury.
Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.