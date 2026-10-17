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Panthers add three to the active roster

The team activated Taylor Moton, Turk Wharton, and Trevor Etienne, among other moves on Saturday, adding depth for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Eagles.

Oct 17, 2026 at 01:45 PM
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Darin Gantt
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CHARLOTTE — The Panthers got a big boost on Saturday, activating three needed players to the 53-man roster.

The team added right tackle Taylor Moton, defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton, and running back Trevor Etienne to the active roster before leaving for Philadelphia.

All three came back to practice this week as they worked back from previous injuries and illnesses. All three were full participants each day, and are listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Moton's return is potentially timely, since rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling is listed as doubtful on this week's injury report with a knee injury suffered against the Lions before the bye.

In other transactions Saturday, they brought up running back Anthony Tyus III and cornerback Robert Rochell from the practice squad by standard elevation.

Teams can promote up to two players from the practice squad each week, and they automatically revert to the practice squad following the game. Individual players can be elevated up to three times before they'd have to be signed to the 53-man roster to appear in another game. This is each of their second elevations.

Rochell gives them added depth at cornerback, where there are only three on the active roster, and Tyus gives them a third back since veteran AJ Dillon is out this week with an ankle injury.

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Practice photos | Week 6 vs. Eagles | October 15, 2026

Check out the best shots of Thursday's practice as the Panthers' prepare for their Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cornerback Zion Childress and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress and safety Zakee Wheatley #20 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Parker Petersen is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Zion Childress, safety Lathan Ransom, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Zion Childress, safety Lathan Ransom, safety Zakee Wheatley #20 and cornerback DeVonta Smith are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback DeVonta Smith, cornerback Zion Childress and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback DeVonta Smith, cornerback Zion Childress and safety Lathan Ransom are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Stone Forsythe is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Princely Umanmielen are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Chuba Hubbard #30 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle TeRah Edwards is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Defensive tackle Anthony Goodlow is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan #4 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 and punter Sam Martin #6 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Long snapper JJ Jansen #44 and punter Sam Martin #6 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Brycen Tremayne and quarterback Bryce Young are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Casey Washington is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Chau Smith-Wade is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard #30 are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Running back Trevor Etienne and running back Chuba Hubbard are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tackle Luke Fortner is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Cornerback Corey Thornton is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Tight end Darren Waller #88 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Linebacker Tyrel Dodson and running back Anthony Tyus III are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Wide receiver Jalen Coker is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Head coach Dave Canales is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips #5 and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips #5 and outside linebacker Patrick Jones II are seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
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Quarterback Bryce Young #9 is seen during Carolina Panthers practice Thursday, Oct 15, 2026 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Sarah Boeke/Carolina Panthers
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