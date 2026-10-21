Four takeaways from Wednesday, including Jaelan Phillips expected to miss some time

Phillips dealt with the same issue after the Lions game before the bye, and left in the first half of Sunday's win against the Eagles. He came back to finish the game (which Canales described as "incredible"), but was in obvious discomfort. And with a short-week game at Green Bay next Thursday, this could become a two-week situation.

"We'll see; he's going to want to push it," Canales said. "We're going to be right there with him; we're going to test him. We'll get him out there and make sure that we get him as strong and as fit and healthy as possible, because it's a long season. And if he's able to turn it around and show up on Thursday night, great. For me, for Dan (Morgan, the general manager), it's our job, it's like we've got to think about this game, and then we think about, 'OK, what's, what's the full window look like, and how can we get him out there strong.'"