Will Lee III and Zakee Wheatley on track with their best rookie DB pact

"Good play, bad play, they're going to have the appropriate response to reset and be in a position where they're putting themselves, giving themselves the best chance to make a play in the future," bragged Scott of his young teammates. "So I just kind of see that just goes back to confidence just in who they are and the type of player. Demeanor isn't affected by catch, no catch. It's just the flow of the game.

Lee has played more ball to this point, starting in place of Jaycee Horn, who went on injured reserve with Mike Jackson after Week 3. So Scott has more experience playing alongside the Texas A&M rookie for now.

Lee has 24 tackles and seven passes defensed, which is tied for sixth in the league. Against the Eagles, he held Tanner McKee to a 50 percent completion percentage when the ball was thrown his way, and the Eagles tested the rookie a lot, targeting him 16 times. He allowed eight catches and a touchdown. He also had three passes defensed in one game while guarding Eagles WR1 DeVonta Smith for most of the game.

"I think that was the biggest thing that I was so proud of Will and just admired about Will: he's so young, but you don't see his body language change with the flow of the game. That's a skill in my opinion, especially for a position like ours when you're on an island.