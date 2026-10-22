For Derrick Brown, taking a few snaps off is with the long haul in mind

"No, he's never receptive to playing less, but sometimes the program has to protect them from themselves," defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero said. "Derrick's great. He's a team guy. He certainly never wants to come off the field, but he understands the importance of that management, and we're playing a long game. And we certainly want to, not just Derrick, but all of the players, you know, I think Josh and Denny and their staff, they're doing a really good job of just making sure that we're all educated in terms of the workloads, not only in the short term, but also how those things are going to affect over the course of the year.