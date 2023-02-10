Next Chapter: Jason Kyle finds success in coffee business after football

Kyle crossed paths with JJ Jansen, who took over long-snapper duties at Carolina after him, just before his career with the Panthers ended. Jansen was one year into his career after signing with Green Bay when he talked with Kyle at a gym in Phoenix – meeting up with his future predecessor before eventually breaking the Panthers' record for most games played in franchise history. Both Jansen and Kyle grew up in Arizona.

"I definitely remember the sequence of events," Kyle said. "There are always places in the offseason that people find to work out in their hometowns, and we had a common gym that we were going to. Long snappers and kickers always kind of find each other in those scenarios.

"We just started talking, and he was aspiring to start his career, and I was probably aspiring to hang onto my career. Eventually, he put the work in, got the job, and I moved on. He did well there. It's kind of a small world to run into each other in the same place in Phoenix."

Kyle said he enjoys coming back to Charlotte and counts it as one of his favorite cities he has called home. Press Coffee has expanded into a pilot shop in Sprouts Farmers Market, a supermarket chain which has a location in Charlotte, so the brand could show up in the Carolinas in the future.

Kyle has enjoyed diving into the coffee space in his home state, and he continues diving into all his post-football venture has to offer.