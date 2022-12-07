Next Chapter: Lou Young

"I'm at the game, and I'm interacting with fans, and I didn't have that type of impact when I had that helmet on," Young said. "But I'm in those crowds with the fans, and people run up to me. We're taking pictures, laughing, they're telling me what videos they love, what they can relate to. The next thing you know, my face is on the big screen."

Now almost four years into creating content full-time, Young has gone from a one-man operation to hiring two videographers, though he still edits all of his videos.

"I'm very passionate about it; it's going to take me a long way," Young said. "Whether I'm on camera or behind the camera, I think I'm taking this somewhere. I don't even know where it's going, but it just keeps climbing every day. So I'm just taking it straight to the top.