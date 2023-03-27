Next Chapter: Nick Goings embraces new passions

He also travels biweekly to the family farm in Indiana, which he helps operate alongside his sister, Tiffany Johnson. During their busy season, they'll host anywhere from 150 to 200 horses, bred on the farm and raced.

"Growing up, we always went to the farm and had a lot of fun visiting," he said. "Since then, we lost my grandma a few years ago, and my sister and I took over the reins. I kind of knew (over) the last few years or so that it would become a responsibility at some point, so I had a little bit of a heads-up. But it's really a blessing, and it's a lot of fun to work with my sister."

Goings likes that he can split his time between the rural areas and the coast, a passion he and his wife have shared since before they married in Hawaii. He said his day-to-day is often spent tubing, waterskiing, or relaxing on the beach with his family.

"Before we lived here, we would travel out (to Hawaii) a lot, got a taste of the water and everything," Goings said. "We really enjoy that."

Goings is originally from Columbus, Ohio, and went to college at Ohio State and Pittsburgh. His wife is a Kannapolis native, and they found their perfect spot in the Carolinas, where he spent his playing career.

Goings found his NFL dream with the Panthers and has stayed around the Carolinas to raise his family, enjoy life after the league, and remain active. And his appreciation for the state where he found his professional opportunity continues to grow.