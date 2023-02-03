Next Chapter: Will Witherspoon takes football lessons into business ventures

"To be honest, there's not a lot of people that get thrown into high-pressure situations where you have to have an immediate response, right?" Witherspoon said. "And that's one of the key characteristics of playing in high-caliber sports, as well as participating in athletics in general. You have to perform; you're asked to perform. You have to put yourself out there and know you've got to give for the benefit of others. …

"It is a two-minute drill at all times."

When he isn't coordinating new ideas and working on his business opportunities, Witherspoon juggles dad duties and supports his children in their athletic endeavors. His oldest daughter is attending EIU for volleyball next year, as his three oldest are all heavily involved in volleyball and traveling for games. He joked that he often feels like "a soccer mom," cheering for his kids at any event he can go to across the country.

And on top of the busy nature that comes with a big sports family, Witherspoon is thankful his children get to enjoy his place of respite – their farm in Missouri.