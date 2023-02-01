Panthers positioned to "take a shot" at a quarterback

"You've got to have stability at quarterback; you want to have stability at quarterback," Reich said. "So the good thing that I've learned in my past experience here in the past experience in the few years is we've learned how to adapt to different styles of quarterbacks. But that's not the ideal situation, right?

"So we have to commit to, what's our blueprint? How are we going to maintain stability at quarterback? Make a plan, and then execute that plan."

Reich talked a lot about his principles of offense and how he wanted to continue to be able to run, and to get passing yards in chunks. Vertical passing is a concept as much as a particular play call, and he said he's drawn from things he was able to do with Carson Wentz in Philadelphia (when he was offensive coordinator) and Indianapolis that helped him see more ways to utilize the position.

"So ultimately, we can adapt to whatever, but where the game is going, and most of the guys coming out in college have more movement," Reich said. "That has some advantages. The defensive players will tell you when that quarterback is back there, and he is a threat to run. You watch Jalen Hurts and Eagles. And, of course, if a quarterback's running his own read and he's a threat to run, it just puts the defense in conflict."

But right now, the Panthers can't be sure what their next quarterback is going to look like or play like, whether he's older or younger or slow or fast. They have some preferences, but they also know it's not all up to them.

"You want to be able to understand who you're drafting, or understand who you're acquiring, continue to develop them as a player," Reich said. "We can all get better. I can be better as a coach, and they can become better as a player, whether we're signing a guy or drafting a guy.