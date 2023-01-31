Panthers describe "process" that led to Frank Reich

The Panthers interviewed nine coaches for the job since the end of the regular season, and general manager Scott Fitterer said that Reich's detailed level of staffing ideas helped separate him from the pack.

Fitterer said during Reich's first interview, he went through multiple candidates for each coaching staff position. But when they interviewed him the second time last week, it went even more into the organizational structure.

Reich didn't specify any of his coaching decisions yet, as he's still going through the process of interviewing candidates. It's fair to expect some some degree of carryover from last year's staff, but Reich said he wanted to consult with the coordinators he hires before finalizing many of those.

But the level of detail he went into during the interview impressed the Panthers' decision-makers.

Tepper also mentioned the league generally tilting toward offense in recent years and considered that during the process.

"I think every year we get in these NFL meetings, and every year they put in some new rule to benefit the offense," Tepper said. "Every single year. And it's never going to end."

But Fitterer said Reich's experience and the sense of chemistry he developed in his interviews superseded which side of the ball he worked on. Reich mentioned that Fitterer would control the 53-man roster, but Fitterer said that was an "overrated" distinction since they'll be working together on every decision.