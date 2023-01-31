Frank Reich knows about adapting in a search for a quarterback

And yeah, that sounds a lot like what he's looking for in a quarterback in particular. And that's the big question, the one he'll get often starting Tuesday.

But as it pertains to that position, Reich thought back to his early days as a quarterbacks coach (working with some guy named Peyton Manning), when he identified five traits he looks for in a passer.

"The first one is toughness, as mental and physical toughness is a desire to always want to be getting better, whether it's a high or whether it's a low, you just have this mental toughness is going to get you off the ground, you're going to find a way you're going to bounce back, you're going to learn to get better, and there's nothing that can stop you from that," he said. "The second one is accuracy. I just think at some level in this game, the quarterback's got to be accurate. This is a game of inches, DBs are faster, closing faster. They're small windows; you got to be able to put the ball where it needs to be on the spot, a runner's ball, a back-shoulder ball, a ball over the shoulder. So you got to have a high level of accuracy if you want to be a great quarterback.

"The third one is footwork and finish. This game is played from the ground up, so you got to have good feet for the court, really at any position, but for the quarterback, that means specific things that I look for on tape that we drill that we practice.

"And then the fourth one is a playmaker. You've got to be a playmaker when the game is on the line, or when it's third down, it's a crucial third down, it's in the red zone. It's a two-minute drive. Whatever the situation, it just seems like you have a knack to make a play when your team really needs it. You somehow elevate yourself, and you elevate the team in that way, and you're a playmaker. That's not just at the quarterback position, but it starts with the quarterback position.

"And then the last one is the X factor. Now you really sum up all those, do you make it? Do you elevate the team? Do you have the leadership? You know, the way you need to on the field, off the field? Those are the five things I look at."