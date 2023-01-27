In one year on the field, Frank Reich made an impact here

Collins admittedly needed some time to mature (his own journey in the NFL was a complicated one), but he said with the benefit of hindsight, the way Reich treated him in 1995 was important to his career. When his own days with the Panthers ended poorly, Collins went through a brief stop with the Saints, before finding himself and some stability with the Giants (he went into 1999 as their backup, but eventually replaced Kent Graham and started for them in 2000 when they went to Super Bowl XXXV against the Ravens (they lost that one, as Baltimore put up 34 points on Giants coordinator John Fox's defense).

By 2004, the Giants had Kurt Warner on hand and drafted Eli Manning first overall, so Collins was released, and spent a couple of years with the Raiders. He was out of football for much of the 2006 offseason before the Titans called him in late, signing after the end of training camp so they could keep the pressure off third-overall pick Vince Young.

He spent five years in Tennessee (and went 12-3 as the starter in 2008 after Young was injured), a good run for a guy called in late to be a stable pony.

When he thinks back on it, Collins said the way he treated Young (the national championship-winning rookie from Texas) was influenced by the way Reich treated him in 1995.

"There is a point in your career where you realize you're the vet now," Collins said. "Even if I didn't know it at the time in Carolina, it was huge for me having a guy like Frank, and I got a lot out of that just by seeing how he handled things. Frank was more entrenched with the Panthers than I was when I got to Tennessee late, but it's all the same principles.