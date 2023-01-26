Frank Reich gives the Panthers a new perspective

But he also stands out historically in Panthers' history for other reasons.

The first four head coaches rose through the ranks as defensive coordinators, from Dom Capers to George Seifert to John Fox to Ron Rivera. Matt Rhule was neither an offensive nor defensive guy, describing himself as a CEO-type administrator.

Perhaps not coincidentally, in 28 years of existence, the Panthers have finished in the top 10 in total offense exactly three times.

The first was in 1999 (sixth overall), when Seifert seemed to bring his 49ers magic to turn Steve Beuerlein, Muhsin Muhammad, Patrick Jeffers, and Wesley Walls into Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, John Taylor, and Dwight Clark.

The second was in 2008 (10th overall), when Jake Delhomme, Steve Smith, Muhammad, DeAngelo Williams, and Jonathan Stewart hit their statistical peak while representing the effective end of the Fox era.

The third time was in 2011 (seventh overall), when a bright shining Cam Newton burst into town, bringing the kind of sizzle on offense the franchise hadn't really known — or any franchise really, since Newton was one of one.

But for the 25 other years, the Panthers have been defined by their ability to stop opponents more than being the ones you try to stop. When you have Hall of Famers such as Sam Mills and Kevin Greene, or future Hall of Famers such as Julius Peppers and Luke Kuechly, that's easier to sustain.

Now, the Panthers are charting a new course, and Reich gives them an opportunity to change their style while sliding comfortably into a city that's changed considerably since the last time he was here.