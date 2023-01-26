Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become next head coach

58 / 60

FILE - Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich faces reporters following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The Indianapolis Colts have fired coach Frank Reich after another lackluster offensive performance in the team's third consecutive loss. The Colts announced the move on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, one day after it went 0 for 14 on third down and totaled just 121 yards of offense in an ugly 26-3 loss at New England. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)