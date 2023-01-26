Five things to know about Frank Reich

Jan 26, 2023 at 02:05 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Frank Reich
Gary McCullough/AP

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers agreed to terms with former Colts coach Frank Reich to become the team's head coach on Thursday. The 61-year-old will be Carolina's sixth head coach in franchise history.

Here are five fast facts to know about him:

1. Past with the Colts: Reich was most recently the Colts' head coach from 2018-22, compiling a 40-33-1 record through the past five seasons. Indianapolis went to the playoffs twice with Reich at the helm, and the Colts went 1-2 in the postseason during his tenure. In 2018, Reich inherited a team led by quarterback Andrew Luck and made it to the divisional round of their first season together before Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season. Reich made it to the postseason one other time at Indianapolis -- in 2020, when the Colts lost to Buffalo in the wild card round.

Frank Reich
Tyler Kaufman/AP

2. Winning the Super Bowl: Before his stint in Indianapolis, Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons. He led the Eagles' offense to a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season, helping guide backup quarterback Nick Foles to a successful campaign finish after starter Carson Wentz's season-ending ACL injury. Philadelphia finished 13-3 at the end of the regular season, improving from a 7-9 record in 2016, Reich's first year heading up the Eagles' offense.

Frank Reich
Chris Szagola/AP

3. Playing with the Bills: Reich's playing days were spent chiefly behind future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly at Buffalo, where he went to four straight Super Bowls as a player. Reich was with the Bills from 1985-94 after they drafted him in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Though he spent most of his years as Kelly's backup, Reich led the largest postseason comeback in NFL history during the 1992 playoffs when Buffalo overcame a 35-3 deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers in the wild card round, 41-38.

Perhaps foreshadowing his highlight in Buffalo, Reich led his college team (Maryland) to what was the biggest comeback in NCAA history during a game against Miami in 1984. He came off the bench and led the Terrapins to victory after a 31-0 deficit, winning 42-40 over the Hurricanes.

Frank Reich
Paul Spinelli/AP

4. Original Panthers quarterback: After a long playing career at Buffalo, Reich signed with the Panthers in their first season as a franchise in 1995. Reich became Carolina's first starting quarterback when he debuted for a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons, starting three games before Kerry Collins took over.

Reich was with the Panthers for only their inaugural season, during which they went 7-9 – the best record for a first-year expansion team in NFL history.

Frank Reich Panthers
George Rose/Getty

5. Faith background in Charlotte: Reich previously spent time in Charlotte in the ministry. He served as the president of Reformed Theological Seminary's campus in Charlotte from 2003-06 after starting as a student there in 1998. Later, Reich became the pastor of Cornerstone Presbyterian, now called Ballantyne Presbyterian. He left Cornerstone in 2007 when he took his first coaching opportunity with the Colts.

Best of Frank Reich through his coaching career

Frank Reich began his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006, eventually spending time with Indianapolis (2006-11, 2018-22), Arizona (2012), San Diego (2013-15) and Philadelphia (2016-17). He was head coach of the Colts from 2018-22.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich's background and contacts will be key to developing offense

The hope is the veteran coach will be able to assemble an experienced staff to help build on a young core, and that he can help the Panthers become more stable on offense.

news

Timeline of Frank Reich before agreeing to become Carolina's head coach

Here is a timeline to get caught up with Frank Reich's life and career before joining the Panthers.

news

Frank Reich gives the Panthers a new perspective

By bringing in a head coach with an offensive background and a quarterback's flair for the big moments, the team added something they've never had in a head coach.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Frank Reich to become next head coach

The team's first starting quarterback will be its sixth head coach, as they add a proven commodity on offense.

news

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

The Panthers continued the process Tuesday by interviewing Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker named to All-NFC team by PFWA

Two Panthers received postseason honors Monday, as Burns and Hekker were named to the 2022 All-NFC team voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America.

news

Next Chapter: Rhys Lloyd balances all aspects of life after NFL career

The Panthers' kickoff specialist from 2007-10 has moved back to North Carolina and is focused on being a father to his three children.

news

Bradley Bozeman's free agency big for Panthers, and his family

The center was a key component of their run game in 2022, and as he considers his options as an unrestricted free agent, he's also thinking about his new son.

news

Myles Dorn signed to reserve/future deal

They added the local product and former North Carolina safety to the offseason roster, after he spent the last three years with the Vikings.

news

Jaycee Horn named team's Ed Block Courage Award winner

The second-year cornerback rebounded from a frustrating foot injury early in his rookie season to earn notice as one of the league's ascending cover men.

