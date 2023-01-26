Five things to know about Frank Reich

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers agreed to terms with former Colts coach Frank Reich to become the team's head coach on Thursday. The 61-year-old will be Carolina's sixth head coach in franchise history.
Here are five fast facts to know about him:
1. Past with the Colts: Reich was most recently the Colts' head coach from 2018-22, compiling a 40-33-1 record through the past five seasons. Indianapolis went to the playoffs twice with Reich at the helm, and the Colts went 1-2 in the postseason during his tenure. In 2018, Reich inherited a team led by quarterback Andrew Luck and made it to the divisional round of their first season together before Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season. Reich made it to the postseason one other time at Indianapolis -- in 2020, when the Colts lost to Buffalo in the wild card round.
2. Winning the Super Bowl: Before his stint in Indianapolis, Reich was the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia for two seasons. He led the Eagles' offense to a Super Bowl win at the end of the 2017 season, helping guide backup quarterback Nick Foles to a successful campaign finish after starter Carson Wentz's season-ending ACL injury. Philadelphia finished 13-3 at the end of the regular season, improving from a 7-9 record in 2016, Reich's first year heading up the Eagles' offense.
3. Playing with the Bills: Reich's playing days were spent chiefly behind future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly at Buffalo, where he went to four straight Super Bowls as a player. Reich was with the Bills from 1985-94 after they drafted him in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft. Though he spent most of his years as Kelly's backup, Reich led the largest postseason comeback in NFL history during the 1992 playoffs when Buffalo overcame a 35-3 deficit to defeat the Houston Oilers in the wild card round, 41-38.
Perhaps foreshadowing his highlight in Buffalo, Reich led his college team (Maryland) to what was the biggest comeback in NCAA history during a game against Miami in 1984. He came off the bench and led the Terrapins to victory after a 31-0 deficit, winning 42-40 over the Hurricanes.
4. Original Panthers quarterback: After a long playing career at Buffalo, Reich signed with the Panthers in their first season as a franchise in 1995. Reich became Carolina's first starting quarterback when he debuted for a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons, starting three games before Kerry Collins took over.
Reich was with the Panthers for only their inaugural season, during which they went 7-9 – the best record for a first-year expansion team in NFL history.
5. Faith background in Charlotte: Reich previously spent time in Charlotte in the ministry. He served as the president of Reformed Theological Seminary's campus in Charlotte from 2003-06 after starting as a student there in 1998. Later, Reich became the pastor of Cornerstone Presbyterian, now called Ballantyne Presbyterian. He left Cornerstone in 2007 when he took his first coaching opportunity with the Colts.
Frank Reich began his coaching career as an intern with the Colts in 2006, eventually spending time with Indianapolis (2006-11, 2018-22), Arizona (2012), San Diego (2013-15) and Philadelphia (2016-17). He was head coach of the Colts from 2018-22.