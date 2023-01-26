Five things to know about Frank Reich

1. Past with the Colts: Reich was most recently the Colts' head coach from 2018-22, compiling a 40-33-1 record through the past five seasons. Indianapolis went to the playoffs twice with Reich at the helm, and the Colts went 1-2 in the postseason during his tenure. In 2018, Reich inherited a team led by quarterback Andrew Luck and made it to the divisional round of their first season together before Luck unexpectedly retired ahead of the 2019 season. Reich made it to the postseason one other time at Indianapolis -- in 2020, when the Colts lost to Buffalo in the wild card round.