Head coach Frank Reich will hold introductory press conference on Tuesday

Jan 27, 2023 at 12:20 PM
CHARLOTTE - New Panthers head coach Frank Reich will hold his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET.

Reich will take questions from the media and fans are encouraged to tune in and watch the live video, streaming on Panthers.com, the Panthers app and the Panthers YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Reich agreed to terms to become the Panthers new head coach yesterday after more than 30 years of NFL experience both as a player (1985-1998) and a coach (2006-present), including serving as the Panthers first starting quarterback in franchise history after signing with the team during its inaugural season in 1995.

Reich spoke to Kristen Balboni on Thursday night about coming back to the Carolinas and his plan for the quarterback position.

Behind the scenes with Frank Reich during first interview as Panthers coach

Go behind the scenes of Reich's first interview with Kristen Balboni in Charlotte after he agreed to terms to become the sixth head coach of the Carolina Panthers.

