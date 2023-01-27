Head coach Frank Reich will hold introductory press conference on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE - New Panthers head coach Frank Reich will hold his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. ET.

Reich will take questions from the media and fans are encouraged to tune in and watch the live video, streaming on Panthers.com, the Panthers app and the Panthers YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Reich agreed to terms to become the Panthers new head coach yesterday after more than 30 years of NFL experience both as a player (1985-1998) and a coach (2006-present), including serving as the Panthers first starting quarterback in franchise history after signing with the team during its inaugural season in 1995.