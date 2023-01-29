What analytics say about Frank Reich's offensive philosophy

Going for it on fourth down

The Colts had 94 chances on fourth down from 2018-21, the sixth-most in the league through that time frame, and they converted 55 of those attempts – a 58.5 percent conversion rate.

Indianapolis' conversion rate on fourth down ranked sixth in the NFL among teams with at least 75 attempts, behind the Ravens, Raiders, Chargers, Bengals, and Cardinals. The league averaged a 52.9 percent conversion rate on an average of 80 chances; the Colts exceeded both marks.

Breaking it down quarter-by-quarter, Indianapolis elected to go for it on fourth down 13 times in the first quarter (13.8 percent), 21 times in the second (22.3 percent), 20 times in the third (21.3 percent), 38 times in the fourth (40.4 percent), and once in overtime.

Of the Colts' 94 fourth-down attempts, 20 percent (19 attempts) were from five yards to go or longer, and 51 percent (48 attempts) came on 4th-and-1.