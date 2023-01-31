Frank Reich lays out vision for the future

"The first is a relentless pursuit to get better every day," he said. "We've got to have a relentless pursuit to get better every day. Nothing can ever get in the way of that. We're committed to push each other in every way; we've got to get better every day. No one has all the answers. We work together, we collaborate, and we push each other to be the best.

"The second one is that excellence comes through competition. We're going to compete in everything we do – in meetings, in the weight room, on the practice field. That's the way you get to be the best. … Lastly, it's going to be about the team, the team, the team. We will celebrate; we've got great individual players. They'll hit many individual milestones and goals, and we'll celebrate all those. But the team always comes first."

Reich has had a limited amount of time to take in the Panthers' current roster and formulate his evaluations, and he said he looks forward to diving into more of the study.

But Reich said one thing that quickly stood out was Carolina's defense, which he called "a real strong suit."

"The secret sauce is (to) create and build upon the momentum that we have here – the players, the roster that we have here on defense," Reich said. "(We have to) get the right coaches, so we have the right scheme that accentuates their gifts."