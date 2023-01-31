Players like what they heard from Frank Reich on first day 

"He's a very passionate football guy," Jackson said. "You could tell that his team and his family means a lot to him. He gives you that sense of family, just a leader of men. You get that feel from him just from talking to him. You just get that feel that he's all-in, that he's about these players, and this organization. And winning and evolving.

"That's the thing that drew me in the most. Just being here six years now, that's the thing you've been looking for. It's cool getting a chance to see it up close and personal, and not through the phone and not on TV. I'm excited for him."

"Yeah, it does feel pretty good," Moton said with a grin. "At the end of the day, I love just playing the game in general. But linemen, we all get fired up to put our hands in the dirt and just get after it. Run the ball, establish the run. But whatever the head man wants, we're going to do to the best of our ability.