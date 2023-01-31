Players like what they heard from Frank Reich on first day 

Jan 31, 2023 at 04:12 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jeremy Chinn, Frank Reich, Marquis Haynes Sr.
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — Frank Reich spent half an hour talking about what he hoped to see from his new Panthers team on Tuesday.

And the guys on hand who will be implementing it liked what they heard.

A group of seven players, including three team captains from 2022, were on hand at Bank of America Stadium Tuesday for Reich's introductory press conference.

Veteran cornerback Donte Jackson said it was important for him to be present and take it in from a front-row seat.

"For me it is, being a team captain, and beyond football, that we're here for the organization and bettering it, and he's the guy," Jackson said. "So we want to make sure he knows that we're all in and bought in and that we show up."

Related Links

While Reich's history with the Panthers is one thing, he's dealing with a roster full of players who weren't necessarily familiar with that work as a player. Jackson, one of the elders around here, was two months away from being born when Reich started the first game in franchise history in 1995.

But he's also familiarized himself with his new boss's style. Jackson said one of his first calls was to former teammate Stephon Gilmore, who played for Reich in Indianapolis last year.

"Gilly loves him," Jackson said.

Jackson said other than that and Tuesday's press conference, his only knowledge of Reich was from a captain's meeting before their joint practices with the Colts in 2021. But listening to the Reich's message, he was encouraged.

Ikem Ekwonu, Frank Reich
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"He's a very passionate football guy," Jackson said. "You could tell that his team and his family means a lot to him. He gives you that sense of family, just a leader of men. You get that feel from him just from talking to him. You just get that feel that he's all-in, that he's about these players, and this organization. And winning and evolving.

"That's the thing that drew me in the most. Just being here six years now, that's the thing you've been looking for. It's cool getting a chance to see it up close and personal, and not through the phone and not on TV. I'm excited for him."

Veteran right tackle Taylor Moton was also there — along with Jeremy Chinn, Ikem Ekwonu, Brady Christensen, Marquis Haynes Sr., and Chuba Hubbard — and liked hearing Reich talk about the importance of the run game, after that became a strength last season.

"Yeah, it does feel pretty good," Moton said with a grin. "At the end of the day, I love just playing the game in general. But linemen, we all get fired up to put our hands in the dirt and just get after it. Run the ball, establish the run. But whatever the head man wants, we're going to do to the best of our ability.

"I'm fired up to get to play for him. He seems like an awesome dude, and an awesome coach. Knows what he's talking about. Just excited to do whatever it takes to help him bring a championship here."

PHOTOS: Frank Reich Introductory Press Conference

View photos from Tuesday's event as Reich addressed the media for the first time, met with former and current players and spoke about his vision for the Panthers.

1CW18998
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19002
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19008
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19014
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19020
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19028
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19038
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19045
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19047
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19050
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19057
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19058
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19063
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19064
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19071
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19074
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19077
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19079
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19080
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19082
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19084
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19086
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19088
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19089
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19093
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
A41I9657
26 / 50
A41I9672
27 / 50
A41I9675
28 / 50
A41I9678
29 / 50
AE7I9312
30 / 50
AE7I9333
31 / 50
AE7I9335
32 / 50
AE7I9339
33 / 50
AE7I9340
34 / 50
AE7I9343
35 / 50
AE7I9346
36 / 50
AE7I9347
37 / 50
AE7I9362
38 / 50
AE7I9363
39 / 50
AE7I9366
40 / 50
AE7I9368
41 / 50
AE7I9388
42 / 50
AE7I9396
43 / 50
AE7I9399
44 / 50
AE7I9412
45 / 50
AE7I9415
46 / 50
AE7I9430
47 / 50
AE7I9444
48 / 50
AE7I9447
49 / 50
AE7I9452
50 / 50
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Full Transcript: Frank Reich Press Conference

Read the full transcript from Reich's introductory press conference on Tuesday.

news

Panthers describe "process" that led to Frank Reich

After going through a longer search this time, Reich's ability to connect with staffers and build a coaching staff stood out.

news

Frank Reich lays out vision for the future

The Panthers' new head coach described his plans for Carolina, shared early evaluations of the roster, and greeted current players who watched his first press conference in person.

news

Live Updates: Frank Reich Press Conference

Read tweets and posts from the Panthers social media team from Tuesday's introductory press conference.

news

Frank Reich knows about adapting in a search for a quarterback

The Panthers coach knows what it's like to have to adjust plans at the position, which will be central to his new job.

news

Head coach Frank Reich will hold introductory press conference on Tuesday

Tuesday's press conference will begin at noon and will be streamed live on the Panthers digital channels.

news

Rosters finalized for 2023 Senior Bowl

Here are the complete rosters for this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

news

What analytics say about Frank Reich's offensive philosophy

Diving into the numbers behind Frank Reich's tenure at Indianapolis revealed a trend toward aggressive play on fourth down and an explosive run game.

news

Frank Reich joins his brother in area coaching ranks

When new head coach Frank Reich accepted the Panthers job, he got closer to his family, including his brother Joe Reich, the head football coach at nearby Wingate.

news

In one year on the field, Frank Reich made an impact here

Reich's stint as the Panthers starting quarterback in the inaugural season lasted just three games, but he shaped the way other players would develop in their own careers.

news

Frank Reich's background and contacts will be key to developing offense

The hope is the veteran coach will be able to assemble an experienced staff to help build on a young core, and that he can help the Panthers become more stable on offense.

Advertising