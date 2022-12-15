Next Chapter: Chad Cota built on his playoff heroics

"I remember the stadium and how loud it was, to begin with," Cota said. "There were some Pittsburgh fans there, of course, because they travel well, but our fans were incredibly loud too, so it was a great atmosphere.

"At that point, everything was so new around here. It took a little bit. At first, when we would go out on offense, our own fans would be way too loud. It took some time, but they figured it out quickly. The support that year was crazy because people loved being part of something new and something that was going so well. There was some real energy in this city, and we were rolling."

That extended far beyond the stadium walls, too. Cota remembered what it was like in the city after games when many players would go to South End Brewery to celebrate a lot of wins, and it was the hottest spot in town. "I remember seeing Kevin Greene and Ric Flair in there and thinking it was just so wild," he recalled. (This was back when breweries were still novel and new in this town, and South End barely reached a block or two past East Blvd., but there was always a line to get in that place.)