Next Chapter: Deon Grant is staying busy

Grant said he's thankful for his time with the Panthers. He said that he calls back to his years in the NFL when he speaks to younger people, offering a message that working hard helps lead to success.

"Just look at the dedication and the process," Grant said. "When I say that, dedication is even when you have the easy things in front of you for the moment, you have to recognize that only lasts for a quick moment. The process of really putting the hard work in and staying in it for the long haul, you always get rewarded at the end."