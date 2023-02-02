Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen named to NFLPA Players' All-Pro team 

Feb 02, 2023 at 03:06 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
JJ Jansen, Johnny Hekker

CHARLOTTE – Two Panthers specialists claimed additional postseason accolades on Thursday.

Punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper JJ Jansen were included in the NFLPA’s inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season, selected by fellow players at their position and the positions they line up against. Both Hekker and Jansen received second-team honors.

Hekker's impact was immediate in his first year with the Panthers. After a 10-year stint with the Rams, Hekker signed with Carolina before last season, and he broke a franchise record in his first campaign.

Hekker landed 39 punts inside the 20-yard line this season, leading the NFL and beating the previous best in a single season when Todd Sauerbrun placed 35 punts inside the 20 in 2001. Hekker knocked 48.1 percent of his punts inside the 20, second in the league to Mitch Wishnowsky in San Francisco.

Jansen also broke a Panthers' record in his 14th year with Carolina, passing former Panthers kicker John Kasay for the franchise record of games played in Week 14, playing in his 222nd at Seattle.

Jansen, who has now played in 226 games for Carolina since 2009, remained a steady presence on and off the field this season, leading the team as a captain for the second straight year.

Photos of current Panthers from the Senior Bowl

A number of players on Carolina's current roster once played in the Senior Bowl. Take a trip back in time to see past Senior Bowls as the 2023 version gets underway this week.

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
1 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
2 / 25

From left, South Squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta of Richmond, linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama, quarterback Mike White of Western Kentucky, and quarterback Brandon Silvers of Troy during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
3 / 25

South Squad guard Austin Corbett of Nevada watches practice during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
4 / 25

Temple's Matt Ioannidis #90 is seen for the North during NCAA college football practice for the Senior Bowl, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2016, at Ladd–Peebles Stadium, in Mobil, Ala. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
5 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Western Michigan Tackle Taylor Moton #72 of the North Team during the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2017 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
6 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: Taylor Moton #72 of the North team warms up during the Reese's Senior Bowl at the Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2017 Getty Images
North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
7 / 25

North squad offensive tackle Taylor Moton of Western Michigan (72) practices for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
8 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
9 / 25

North Squad OC Austin Corbett of Nevada (73) in action during the North teams practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
10 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) is seen in action during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)
11 / 25

Stanford defensive end Henry Anderson (91) looks on during the North team practice for the 2015 Senior Bowl at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL on January 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Johnny Vy)

Johnny Vy
South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
12 / 25

South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes, of Ole Miss, runs drills during the South's team practice Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's Senior Bowl NCAA college football game. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill
DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
13 / 25

DUPLICATE*South Squad outside linebacker Marquis Haynes of Ole Miss (38) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
14 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
15 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
16 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 27: Marquis Haynes #38 of the South team defends during the Reese's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 27, 2018 in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman/2018 Getty Images
South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
17 / 25

South Squad defensive tackle Greg Gilmore of LSU, left, and linebacker Bradley Bozeman of Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
18 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
19 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech (38) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
20 / 25

American Team defensive lineman Amare Barno of Virginia Tech runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
21 / 25

MOBILE, AL - FEBRUARY 02: American offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) during the Reese's Senior Bowl practice session on February 2, 2002 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire/©Icon Sportswire (A Division of XML Team Solutions) All Rights Reserved
American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
22 / 25

American Team offensive lineman Cade Mays of Tennessee (75) in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
23 / 25

South Squad tight end Ian Thomas Indiana, left, and safety Jeremy Reaves of South Alabama in action during the South team's practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala.,Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
24 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
25 / 25

MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 30: Wide Receiver Shi Smith #13 from South Carolina of the American Team makes a catch over Safety Tre Norwood #5 from Oklahoma of the National Team during the 2021 Resse's Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama on January 30, 2021 in Mobile, Alabama. The National Team defeated the American Team 27-24. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Don Juan Moore/2021 Don Juan Moore
