Johnny Hekker, JJ Jansen named to NFLPA Players' All-Pro team 

CHARLOTTE – Two Panthers specialists claimed additional postseason accolades on Thursday.
Punter Johnny Hekker and long snapper JJ Jansen were included in the NFLPA’s inaugural Players’ All-Pro Team for the 2022 season, selected by fellow players at their position and the positions they line up against. Both Hekker and Jansen received second-team honors.
Hekker's impact was immediate in his first year with the Panthers. After a 10-year stint with the Rams, Hekker signed with Carolina before last season, and he broke a franchise record in his first campaign.
Hekker landed 39 punts inside the 20-yard line this season, leading the NFL and beating the previous best in a single season when Todd Sauerbrun placed 35 punts inside the 20 in 2001. Hekker knocked 48.1 percent of his punts inside the 20, second in the league to Mitch Wishnowsky in San Francisco.
Jansen also broke a Panthers' record in his 14th year with Carolina, passing former Panthers kicker John Kasay for the franchise record of games played in Week 14, playing in his 222nd at Seattle.
Jansen, who has now played in 226 games for Carolina since 2009, remained a steady presence on and off the field this season, leading the team as a captain for the second straight year.
A number of players on Carolina's current roster once played in the Senior Bowl. Take a trip back in time to see past Senior Bowls as the 2023 version gets underway this week.