Kemp Rasmussen gets a turn in the spotlight at the NFL Draft

Rasmussen has been with the CFD for 12 years, based out of Station 40 on Harrisburg Road. And these days, highlights aren't tackling people or playing in Super Bowls (he tackled Patriots returner Bethel Johnson on the opening kickoff of the second half of Super Bowl XXXVIII, right after a streaker ran onto the field).

"We've had days with multiple fires, and those are exciting in their own way," Rasmussen said. "Obviously, it's nothing you want to see happen, but when it happens, you have to use what you've learned to help people as quickly as you can.

"Those days are rare, but they're what you train for."

And every so often, when he's out with friends or family, he'll get the "Hey, do I know you?" look from someone, and will acknowledge that yes, he played for the Panthers during their first Super Bowl run.

"It doesn't happen a lot, but every now and then someone will recognize me," he said. "You have to be a pretty huge Panthers fan to remember me. When I'm out with my friends, they usually think I'm a lot more famous than I am, so it's cool when it happens."