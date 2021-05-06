 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with Chuba Hubbard

May 06, 2021 at 10:18 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers wasted no time working on contracts for their 11 draft picks.

Running back Chuba Hubbard has agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal, the first of theirs to do so, and the first in the league to be announced by the team.

The fourth-rounder from Oklahoma State would have been their pick at 109, but was still on the board for them at 126 after one of their five trades down to accumulate more picks.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule knew him well, as Hubbard had 171 yards and two touchdowns against his Baylor team in 2019. That led to Rhule's wife Julie sending her husband a text with instructions to take Hubbard during the fourth round.

They think his combination of sprinter's speed and ability in the passing game makes him a solid backup option to ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ .

