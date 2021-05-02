Panthers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

Since Grambling's 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, Moore's had a long layoff. Or, as Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at the Senior Bowl: "He hasn't played since Thanksgiving; not the last one, the one before that."

The Panthers' staff tried Moore at center during the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, a new experience for him after playing guard in college.

It will be interesting to see if they line him up there when he gets to Charlotte. If they put him next to sixth-round guard Deonte Brown in practice, they could have a 700-pound mass of humanity in the middle of the line.

He's also the second David Moore on the roster, after they signed the former Seattle wide receiver of the same name in free agency. Along with DJ Moore﻿, the three Moores will have some fun determining their nameplates this season.

The Panthers also agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookies:

— Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich

— Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher (who was also on their Senior Bowl team)

— Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke