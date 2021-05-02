 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Panthers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

May 02, 2021 at 07:51 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't have room for a big undrafted free agent class, but they have brought in a few — including a guy who made a big impression on them in January.

Among the group the Panthers agreed to terms with after the draft was Grambling offensive lineman David Moore, whom they coached at the Senior Bowl.

After drafting 11 players, the Panthers roster was up to 86, leaving just four vacancies until they start subtracting from the current roster (though draft picks don't officially count until they're signed).

Moore stands out for a few reasons. At 6-1 1/2, 350 pounds, he's got a squat frame that makes him hard to move.

But with 32 5/8-inch arms, he has sufficient reach to operate inside.

David Moore
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers

"He's long, he's just short," Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer said of Moore in January.

Since Grambling's 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, Moore's had a long layoff. Or, as Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at the Senior Bowl: "He hasn't played since Thanksgiving; not the last one, the one before that."

The Panthers' staff tried Moore at center during the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, a new experience for him after playing guard in college.

It will be interesting to see if they line him up there when he gets to Charlotte. If they put him next to sixth-round guard Deonte Brown in practice, they could have a 700-pound mass of humanity in the middle of the line.

He's also the second David Moore on the roster, after they signed the former Seattle wide receiver of the same name in free agency. Along with DJ Moore﻿, the three Moores will have some fun determining their nameplates this season.

The Panthers also agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookies:

— Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich

— Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher (who was also on their Senior Bowl team)

— Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke

— Alabama-Birmingham running back Spencer Brown

Photos of Panthers 2021 undrafted free agents

View college photos of offensive lineman David Moore, punter Oscar Draguicevich, linebacker Paddy Fisher, fullback Mason Stokke and running back Spencer Brown.

Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game at the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. The Badgers won 42-28. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
1 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) celebrates a touchdown during an NCAA college football game at the Duke's Mayo Bowl against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Charlotte, NC. The Badgers won 42-28. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2020 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers running back Mason Stokke (34) carries the ball during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 28-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
2 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers running back Mason Stokke (34) carries the ball during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday, December 12, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. The Hawkeyes won 28-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2020 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) during an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 45-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
3 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) during an NCAA college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 45-7. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2020 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Wisconsin Badgers' fullback Mason Stokke (34) dives in for a touchdown during the 2020 Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Oregon Ducks Wednesday January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Tom Lynn/Wisconsin Athletic Communications
4 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers' fullback Mason Stokke (34) dives in for a touchdown during the 2020 Rose Bowl NCAA college football game against the Oregon Ducks Wednesday January 1, 2020 in Pasadena, California. Photo by Tom Lynn/Wisconsin Athletic Communications

Tom Lynn/University of Wisconsin - Madison
Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) carries the ball during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
5 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) carries the ball during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis. The Badgers won 38-17. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2019 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) lines up in the backfield during an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Chippewas Saturday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 61-0. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)
6 / 28

Wisconsin Badgers full back Mason Stokke (34) lines up in the backfield during an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan Chippewas Saturday, Aug. 7, 2019, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 61-0. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

David Stluka/2019 David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communicationns
Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill
7 / 28

Northwestern University Football against Nebraska November 7, 2020 in Evanston, Ill

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University Football against Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana during the 2020 Big Ten Championship game.
8 / 28

Northwestern University Football against Ohio State at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana during the 2020 Big Ten Championship game.

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI
9 / 28

Northwestern University football against Michigan State November 28, 2020 in East Lansing, MI

Stephen J. Carrera/S. J. Carrera, Inc. 2020
Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III walks on the field during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, in Pullman, Wash., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
10 / 28

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III walks on the field during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, in Pullman, Wash., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III kicks during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, in Pullman, Wash., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 28

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III kicks during the school's pro day football workout for NFL scouts, in Pullman, Wash., Monday, March 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III (94) stands on the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
12 / 28

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich III (94) stands on the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Stanford in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Washington State place kicker Blake Mazza (40) celebrates his made field goal against Arizona State with Washington State holder Oscar Draguicevich III (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Washington State 38-34. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
13 / 28

Washington State place kicker Blake Mazza (40) celebrates his made field goal against Arizona State with Washington State holder Oscar Draguicevich III (94) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona State defeated Washington State 38-34. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich (94) punts the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
14 / 28

Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich (94) punts the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UAB vs. South Alabama, September 24,2020 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/UAB Athletics)
15 / 28

UAB vs. South Alabama, September 24,2020 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/UAB Athletics)

UAB vs. South Alabama, September 24,2020 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/UAB Athletics)
16 / 28

UAB vs. South Alabama, September 24,2020 at Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama. (Jimmie Mitchell/UAB Athletics)

Blaze Blazer - Brown_Spencer_JR5_0957 - Photo by Jeff Romance
17 / 28
JEFF ROMANCE
UAB vs. Central Arkansas,September 3,2020 at Legion Field,Birmingham Alabama.
18 / 28

UAB vs. Central Arkansas,September 3,2020 at Legion Field,Birmingham Alabama.

Jimmy Mitchell/Prizm Photography LLC
Blaze Blazer - Brown_Spencer_JR5_0941 - Photo by Jeff Romance
19 / 28
JEFF ROMANCE
moore_grambling
20 / 28
David Moore
21 / 28
Brandon Todd/Carolina Panthers
Offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) blocks defensive linemen Cameron Sample of Tulane (93) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
22 / 28

Offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) blocks defensive linemen Cameron Sample of Tulane (93) during the American team practice for the NCAA college Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
23 / 28

American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) in pass protection during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
24 / 28

American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) in pass protection during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
25 / 28

American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) walks the sideline during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) blocks National Team defensive lineman Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (FCS) (47) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
26 / 28

American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) blocks National Team defensive lineman Elerson Smith of Northern Iowa (FCS) (47) during the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) pass protects during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
27 / 28

Offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) pass protects during the American team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Rusty Costanza/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) signals a touchdown after a creating a running lane for American Team running back Kylin Hill of Mississippi State (20) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
28 / 28

American Team offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (FCS) (60) signals a touchdown after a creating a running lane for American Team running back Kylin Hill of Mississippi State (20) during the American Team practice for the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game in Mobile, Ala., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
