Panthers agree to terms with undrafted free agents

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers didn't have room for a big undrafted free agent class, but they have brought in a few — including a guy who made a big impression on them in January.
Among the group the Panthers agreed to terms with after the draft was Grambling offensive lineman David Moore, whom they coached at the Senior Bowl.
After drafting 11 players, the Panthers roster was up to 86, leaving just four vacancies until they start subtracting from the current roster (though draft picks don't officially count until they're signed).
Moore stands out for a few reasons. At 6-1 1/2, 350 pounds, he's got a squat frame that makes him hard to move.
But with 32 5/8-inch arms, he has sufficient reach to operate inside.
"He's long, he's just short," Panthers offensive line coach Pat Meyer said of Moore in January.
Since Grambling's 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19, Moore's had a long layoff. Or, as Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said at the Senior Bowl: "He hasn't played since Thanksgiving; not the last one, the one before that."
The Panthers' staff tried Moore at center during the week of practice leading up to the Senior Bowl, a new experience for him after playing guard in college.
It will be interesting to see if they line him up there when he gets to Charlotte. If they put him next to sixth-round guard Deonte Brown in practice, they could have a 700-pound mass of humanity in the middle of the line.
He's also the second David Moore on the roster, after they signed the former Seattle wide receiver of the same name in free agency. Along with DJ Moore, the three Moores will have some fun determining their nameplates this season.
The Panthers also agreed to terms with the following undrafted rookies:
— Washington State punter Oscar Draguicevich
— Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher (who was also on their Senior Bowl team)
— Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke
— Alabama-Birmingham running back Spencer Brown
View college photos of offensive lineman David Moore, punter Oscar Draguicevich, linebacker Paddy Fisher, fullback Mason Stokke and running back Spencer Brown.